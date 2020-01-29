Dr. Brendan Hanley, the Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, talks to media in Whitehorse on Feb. 15, 2018. Hanley told the News that no cases of a coronavirus have been confirmed in the territory and the risk of contracting the virus withing the Yukon remains low. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Low risk of coronavirus in Yukon: Hanley

‘We are confident our health care workers are well prepared should we see a case Yukon’

No cases of a coronavirus have been confirmed in the territory and the risk of those in the territory getting the virus remains low, says Dr. Brendan Hanley, the Yukon’s chief medical officer of health.

The outbreak of a new coronavirus not previously identified in people began in late December in Wuhan, China. A total of 132 have died since the outbreak with more than 6,000 cases confirmed in China. Three cases in Canada have been confirmed — first in Ontario and later in British Columbia.

While Hanley said the risk to the Yukon remains low, there’s ongoing work between territorial and federal counterparts to ensure the Yukon is ready if any cases are confirmed for the territory.

“We are confident our health care workers are well prepared should we see a case Yukon,” Hanley said in a statement. “We are working closely with our counterparts across the country on monitoring the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

While Hanley works with federal officials, the territory’s Department of Health and Social Services is “working closely” with Hanley to keep health care workers in the Yukon up to date on the situation and to ensure timely recognition and testing for the virus if suspected.

Hanley said Yukoners also have a role to play. Anyone planning to travel to or from China is asked to follow any travel advisories issued by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Anyone who’s travelled to areas where the coronavirus is circulating or has been in contact with people from those areas who are ill is asked to contact their health care provider or call 811.

Those with respiratory issues looking to see a doctor or nurse may be asked about any recent travel and to wear a face mask while they wait to be assessed.

Information and updates on the coronavirus are available at yukon.ca/novel-coronavirus

Previous story
Whistle Bend land lottery sees 240 apply to buy 55 lots

Just Posted

Updated: Yukon child and youth advocate launches review of school attendance

Annette King announced the start of the review, which will examine attendance barriers, on Jan. 24

Porter Creek Rams overcome 20 point deficit to beat Vanier Crusaders in boys Super Hoops action

“When you’re out there playing, … you’re inspired to play hard for those guys”

Whistle Bend land lottery sees 240 apply to buy 55 lots

The price tag for properties ranged from $104,261 to $228,863

UPDATED: Porter Creek highway shooting now attempted murder investigation

Police believe incident was “targeted and related to the illicit drug trade and organized crime”

Inuvik mayor pens letter of concern about Dempster conditions

Conditions near Eagle Plains have been “terrible” the past two summers, she says

EDITORIAL: The health department needs a time-out

The information and privacy commissioner deserves to be treated better

Yukon Rivermen face tough tests on the road

The team is in the middle of its busiest stretch of the season — 10 league games in three weeks

Yukon skiers battle both rain and heavy snowfall at 2020 Haywood Western Canada Cup

“They also realize that you have to be ready for anything — extreme cold or extreme warm.”

City news, briefly

Some of the discussions from Whitehorse city council on Jan 20

Driving with Jens: Both motorists and pedestrians have responsibilities when sharing the road

Roadways are a shared-use public resource. They are meant to be shared… Continue reading

Yukonomist: The art of government communications

There is a dark side

Black Aces golden after Alberta hockey tournament

The Peewee Development Program Black Aces went 4-0 in tournament play and 5-0 overall

Registration opens for 34th annual Buckwheat International Ski Classic

Registration for the 34th annual Buckwheat International Ski Classic opened on Jan.… Continue reading

Most Read