Temporary seasonal route not yet open to heavy duty traffic

The Dawson City ice bridge is now open to vehicles. (Courtesy/Yukon government)

The Dawson City ice bridge has opened for the season.

The Yukon’s department of Highways and Public Works made the announcement Jan. 5 on social media.

Light traffic can now flow over the Yukon River via the temporary bridge, according to a Facebook post.

“Watch for updates as we continue to build a lane for heavy traffic,” reads the post.

The ferry closed on Oct. 18 and construction on the ice bridge began on Dec. 13.

The ice bridge opened on Jan. 6 in 2021 and on Dec. 14 in 2020.