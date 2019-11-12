Kwanlin Dün First Nation chief undergoing thyroid cancer treatment

Doris Bill released a statement Nov. 1 saying she would be travelling to Vancouver for treatment

Kwanlin Dn First Nation’s chief Doris Bill speaks at a press conference in Whitehorse on July 9, 2019. Bill announced Nov. 1 that she will be taking a short break from her duties as she is treated for thyroid cancer. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Doris Bill, chief of Kwanlin Dün First Nation, will be going on a short hiatus in order to undergo treatment for a cancer she developed earlier this year, according to written statement on Nov. 1.

“My doctors have advised that I will make a full recovery but I will need to travel to Vancouver for surgery in the coming weeks,” she said. “I want to discourage any rumours. It’s important to me, in my role of Chief, that citizens have accurate information. Unfortunately, I will not be able to respond to any calls or messages for the next couple of weeks and I don’t plan to make additional public statements at this time.”

Bill has a thyroid cancer.

She said her absence will not interfere with the chief’s office, that everything will continue to plug along as usual.

“We have competent staff in place to support Council, and regular government operations will continue,” she said.

“The bottom line is this: I will be OK.”

