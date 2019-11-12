Kwanlin Dn First Nation’s chief Doris Bill speaks at a press conference in Whitehorse on July 9, 2019. Bill announced Nov. 1 that she will be taking a short break from her duties as she is treated for thyroid cancer. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Kwanlin Dün First Nation chief undergoing thyroid cancer treatment

Doris Bill released a statement Nov. 1 saying she would be travelling to Vancouver for treatment

Doris Bill, chief of Kwanlin Dün First Nation, will be going on a short hiatus in order to undergo treatment for a cancer she developed earlier this year, according to written statement on Nov. 1.

“My doctors have advised that I will make a full recovery but I will need to travel to Vancouver for surgery in the coming weeks,” she said. “I want to discourage any rumours. It’s important to me, in my role of Chief, that citizens have accurate information. Unfortunately, I will not be able to respond to any calls or messages for the next couple of weeks and I don’t plan to make additional public statements at this time.”

Bill has a thyroid cancer.

She said her absence will not interfere with the chief’s office, that everything will continue to plug along as usual.

“We have competent staff in place to support Council, and regular government operations will continue,” she said.

“The bottom line is this: I will be OK.”

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Whitehorse city council contemplates zoning change for proposed Centennial Street property

Just Posted

Whitehorse city council contemplates zoning change for proposed Centennial Street property

Height limit proposed for Centennial Street property

Kwanlin Dün First Nation chief undergoing thyroid cancer treatment

Doris Bill released a statement Nov. 1 saying she would be travelling to Vancouver for treatment

Yukonstruct taking legal action to have Poor Creature café owner evicted

The society filed a petition to the Yukon Supreme Court on Nov. 7

LGBTQ2S+ group raises concerns regarding discrimination in Yukon schools

Minister Jeanie Dendys told reporters changes are likely to occur

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Government workers return to Range Road building

The building had been evacuated in October.

City news, briefly

The Food for Fines campaign and transit passes for a refugee family came up at City Hall this week

Rams, Warriors win Super Volley semifinals

The girls final will be Vanier and Porter Creek while the boys final will be F.H. Collins and Vanier

Rivermen start season with four-game road trip

“Our kids actually responded pretty well once they were starting to adjust to the pressure”

Highway 51 expected to reopen Sunday after rockslide isolates Telegraph Creek

Groceries and supplies flown in as debris removal continues

Dawson Invitational Volleyball Tournament draws teams from across the Yukon

Haines Junction, Pelly Crossing, Carmacks, Watson Lake and Mayo were all represented

Highway 51 to Telegraph Creek remains closed after rockslide

No injuries reported, geotechnical crews on scene

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Most Read