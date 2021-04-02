Crystal Schick/Yukon News Assembly of First Nations Yukon regional chief Kluane Adamek issued a statement on March 25 addressing the Supreme Court’s ruling on carbon pricing.

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Assembly of First Nations Yukon regional chief Kluane Adamek issued a statement on March 25 addressing the Supreme Court’s ruling on carbon pricing.

Kluane Adamek addresses ruling on carbon pricing, emphasizes Indigenous autonomy

Adamek is the chair of the Assembly of First Nations’ Advisory Committee on Climate Action

Kluane Adamek, Yukon’s Assembly of First Nations regional chief, has issued a statement regarding the recent Supreme Court ruling on carbon pricing.

The Canadian Supreme Court ruled on March 25 that the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act is constitutional. The carbon pricing was challenged by the Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta governments, who argued that the two-tiered pricing undermined provincial authority over natural resources.

The Assembly of First Nations intervened in the case, arguing that the federal government is legally obligated to recognize treaty rights in tandem with addressing climate change.

Adamek is the chair of the assembly’s Advisory Committee on Climate Action and the Environment.

“The impact of climate change is felt everywhere, especially in the north,” Adamek said in a statement issued on March 26. “First Nations require immediate actions and rights-based approaches.”

Federal initiatives should be implemented with concurrent respect for First Nations’ autonomy over traditional territory, she continued.

“While we embrace these efforts to mitigate the damage of greenhouse gas emissions, we stand firm that First Nations rights, title and jurisdiction over their traditional territories is paramount when considering carbon pricing, and by extension climate solutions,” Adamek said.

“First Nations have been leaders in proposing transformative strategies for environmental protection. We must ensure that following this Supreme Court ruling, implementation and enforcement of the GGPPA will respect First Nations jurisdiction, title and rights as stewards of the land.”

The assembly is working to develop solutions to carbon pricing on the unique circumstances of First Nations, according to a press release. One considered solution is revenue recycling mechanisms that will minimize the impact of carbon pricing.

“Chiefs–in–Assembly reaffirmed these calls, in addition to the need for financial support for First Nations to explore the implications and opportunities of carbon pricing on their territories, including their participation in the clean energy economy,” the press release says.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

carbon pricingcarbon tax

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rent freeze, minimum wage increase proposed by Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition

Just Posted

asd
WYATT’s WORLD

Wyatt’s World for April 2, 2021.… Continue reading

Kristina Craig, executive director of the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition, issued a Poverty Report Card on March 26. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Rent freeze, minimum wage increase proposed by Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition

YAPC’s 2020 Poverty Report Card made 10 recommendations for tackling poverty in the Yukon

NDP candidate Annie Blake, left, and Liberal incumbent Pauline Frost. (Submitted photos)
Getting to know the candidates in Vuntut Gwitchin

NDP candidate Annie Blake goes against incumbent Liberal Pauline Frost

The Kudz Ze Kayah mine project, located in the centre of Finlayson caribou territory, has been returned to the federal and territorial governments for a final decision. (Courtesy/BMC Minerals)
YESAB deadlocked in tie vote over Kudz Ze Kayah mine project

YESAB’s original approval of the project will be returned to Yukon and federal governments

The Yukon Department of Education in Whitehorse on Dec. 22, 2020. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
Plans for full-time in-class learning detailed

New guidelines established

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Assembly of First Nations Yukon regional chief Kluane Adamek issued a statement on March 25 addressing the Supreme Court’s ruling on carbon pricing.
Kluane Adamek addresses ruling on carbon pricing, emphasizes Indigenous autonomy

Adamek is the chair of the Assembly of First Nations’ Advisory Committee on Climate Action

After many years of service on the the Yukon River as a multipurpose workhorse, The SS Klondike was converted into a luxury cruise ship for its last two years of service. She is now a national historic site in downtown Whitehorse. (Gates collection)
“Penny Wise” and her SS Klondike Cruise

In the first half of the twentieth century, sternwheel riverboats were the… Continue reading

Campaign materials from the three parties. The election period for the 2021 territorial election is now halfway done. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Debates planned for week prior to election

There are several all-candidates debates and riding-specific forums

Crystal Schick/Yukon News file Yukon Energy in Whitehorse on April 8, 2020.
Residents asked to avoid ice on Schwatka Lake

Lake levels being lowered, Yukon Energy says

Letters to the editor
Today’s mailbox: Election concerns

Letters to the editor published March 31

Representatives from Ketza Construction and Yukon University announce the opening of Ketza Construction Carpentry Shop on March 29. From left to right: Joe Densmore, Ernie Prokopchuk, Maggie Matear, Jeff Wolosewich, Peter Densmore. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Ketza Construction donates $250,000 to Yukon University

Yukon University’s carpentry training space has been renamed the Ketza Construction Carpentry Shop

Porter Creek Centre candidates for the territorial election from the left, Paolo Gallina for the Liberals, Shonagh McCrindle for the NDP and Yvonne Clarke for the Yukon Party. (Submitted photos)
Getting to know the candidates in Porter Creek Centre

Porter Creek Centre encompasses Whistle Bend and the eastern section of the… Continue reading

Yukon Heli Ski campers and staff were escorted through the avalanche zone on the South Klondike Highway on March 30. (Submitted/Naomi Danaway)
Youth safely returned from camp after avalanche highway closure

Campers returned home one day late due to road closures

Most Read