Kate White confirmed as party leader at NDP convention

Yukon NDP leader Kate White was once again affirmed as leader at the party’s annual convention.

On Feb. 19, White was endorsed with support from 98 per cent of members. The party bylaws require members to vote on the confidence of their leader during the convention, which took place virtually this year. It was also attended by federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

“The 2021 election was hard fought. We welcomed two new members to our caucus. The CASA agreement we negotiated has forced the government to enact some real change for Yukoners. This all happened thanks to the hard work and support from our members, and I’d like to thank each and every one of them for their ongoing support,” White said in a statement.

The party members also endorsed an agenda around harm reduction, including decriminalization of personal possession of drugs and expansion of managed alcohol programs and opioid replacement therapies.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

ndp