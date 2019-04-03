Justin Lemphers seals federal Yukon NDP nomination

Labour rights worker Justin Lemphers will be the face of the federal Yukon NDP during the federal election this fall.

He was selected to represent the party on March 28, beating out his sole contender, Kaori Torigai, who announced her intention to run for the NDP in February.

According to a press release, more than 100 members showed up to cast ballots.

Lemphers is the president of the Yukon Federation of Labour, an elected role.

In January, he told the News that he believes “in the concept of nothing for us without us.” This has turned into his catchphrase.

He’s worked on labour issues for about a dozen years at both the territorial and national level, he previously told this newspaper.

Files he’s been a part of include working on wage inequality and poverty reduction measures.

