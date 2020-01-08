Jury selection for the trial of Tyler Aaron Skookum from Carmacks, who stands charged with first-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Wilfred “Dickie” Charlie in June 2017, enters its third day at the Whitehorse courthouse Jan. 8. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Jury selected for Carmacks man’s first-degree murder trial

Tyler Aaron Skookum is charged in relation to death of Wilfred Charlie in 2017.

The trial of a Carmacks man accused of the 2017 murder of Wilfred “Dickie” Charlie is set to begin this week following the conclusion of jury selection on Jan. 8.

Tyler Aaron Skookum stands charged with first-degree murder in relation to Charlie’s death.

Charlie, 57, was last seen alive near his Carmacks home on June 19, 2017. His body was found in the Yukon River near Fort Selkirk on July 5 that year.

Skookum has pleaded not guilty.

Yukon RCMP arrested Skookum in September of that year, initially charging him with second-degree murder before upgrading the charge a month later.

More than 400 summonses were issued for Skookum’s trial, with jury selection beginning the morning of Jan. 6.

Approximately 400 people received jury summonses for the trial, which is estimated to take about four weeks. Selection for 14 seats — 12 jurors, and two alternates — began the morning of Jan. 6, with the jury pool filling four of the five courtrooms in the Whitehorse courthouse.

The process continued into Jan. 7, with court sheriffs at one point purchasing donuts and coffee for everyone still waiting.

The final juror was selected shortly before noon on Jan 8. However, she was later dismissed for reasons of “exceptional financial hardship.”

The trial will proceed with 13 jurors instead.

Yukon Supreme Court Justice Edith Campbell began giving the jury its preliminary instructions this afternoon

A second man, Mario Reuben Skookum, was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder in relation to Charlie’s death in October 2017.

While Mario and Tyler’s files were initially linked, they were severed in late 2019 after Mario opted to plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter on Dec. 16, 2019.

Mario’s sentencing proceedings are scheduled to begin in March.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Subdivision comes forward again

Just Posted

Jury selected for Carmacks man’s first-degree murder trial

Tyler Aaron Skookum is charged in relation to death of Wilfred Charlie in 2017.

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

New board elected for Humane Society Yukon

The former board had said the society was in dire straits

Whitehorse considers giving a fire truck to the territorial government

The second-hand truck would provide additional support during larger-scale events

Yukoners asked to mull over ending the seasonal time change

A public engagement survey over whether to stop changing our clocks closes in February

Yukon Dog Mushers Association holds preliminary race at Ibex Valley tracks

The event included 19 participants racing in six categories

Subdivision comes forward again

Proposed street name could change

Premier Silver announces spring sitting date

Politicians will be back in the legislative assembly March 5

Editorial: Second Avenue: How many more people have to get hit?

There is no sugarcoating it: Whitehorse’s Second Avenue is a hazard for… Continue reading

Female bantam development team wins gold at Angels on Ice hockey tournament

The Yukon Female Hockey Club’s bantam development team returned home from Langley,… Continue reading

Yukonomist: Moral philosophy and the electric Beaver

Don’t expect to see an electric Beaver soaring over Yukon traplines tomorrow

Most Read