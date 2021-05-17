Northwestel says it is investigating into the cause of the total communications blackout throughout the territory after a power failure in Whitehorse on Wednesday night.

Northwestel says it is investigating into the cause of the total communications blackout throughout the territory after a power failure in Whitehorse on Wednesday night.

Internet outage prompts criticism on Dempster fibre project delays

The Liberals responded that they have proceeded cautiously to avoid high costs.

A Northwestel outage that paused internet use in the territories and parts of B.C. on May 12 prompted calls in the Yukon’s legislature for an acceleration of the Dempster fibre line project.

“Yesterday, the telecommunications network of the Yukon was crippled due to the cutting of a fibre line, again,” said Yukon Party MLA Brad Cathers during question period.

Cathers said the Dempster fibre project was proposed in 2016 to create redundancy that would help avoid similar outages but he said the Liberal government had missed multiple deadlines and hadn’t started on the project five years later.

Internet service, and some phone services including 911, went down across the territory on May 12 around 2:30 p.m. after a fibre line north of Fort Nelson, B.C. was damaged. Service was not restored by Northwestel until early morning.

“If it wasn’t for Liberal mismanagement, yesterday’s telecommunications outage would have been mitigated,” he said.

The Dempster Fibre Line Project is an 800-kilometre fibre optic line that will extend from Dawson to Inuvik, providing a backup communications line if the primary line is disrupted.

Liberal Minister Ranj Pillai responded that the department has taken a cautious approach because the project is extremely complex and has the potential for ballooning costs.

He said his government has been negotiating with the federal government in order to secure enough funding.

“Highways and Public Works has taken a cautious approach to this because, in other jurisdictions such as the Northwest Territories, a fibre line of the same magnitude of a project doubled, from $100 million to $200 million,” he said.

Minister of Highways and Public Works Nils Clarke said the new timeline estimates completion in 2024.

“The planning for our side, up the Dempster Highway, has been exhaustive, effective, and inclusive, involving engagement with three Yukon First Nations and five Indigenous groups in the Northwest Territories,” Clarke said. “We’re doing this properly, and this project will not have the budget issues.”

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Internet and Telecom

Previous story
Patrols of Yukon highways find poorly-secured loads, intoxicated drivers

Just Posted

Northwestel says it is investigating into the cause of the total communications blackout throughout the territory after a power failure in Whitehorse on Wednesday night.
Internet outage prompts criticism on Dempster fibre project delays

The Liberals responded that they have proceeded cautiously to avoid high costs.

A motorcycle with driver pulled over on the right side of the North Klondike Highway whose speed was locked in at 171 kilometres per hour. (Courtesy/Yukon RCMP)
Patrols of Yukon highways find poorly-secured loads, intoxicated drivers

The ongoing patrols which police call ‘Operation Cooridor’ is mainly focused on commercial vehicles.

Awaken Festival organizers Meredith Pritchard, Colin Wolf, Martin Nishikawa inside the Old Firehall in Whitehorse on May 11. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Performing arts fest plans to awaken artistic talent in Whitehorse and the rural North

‘A value of ours is to make theatre as accessible as possible.’

April Mikkelsen tosses a disc during a ladies only disc golf tournament at Solstice DiscGolfPark on May 8. John Tonin/Yukon News
Yukon sees its first-ever women’s disc golf tournament

The Professional Disc Golf Assocation had a global women’s event last weekend. In the Yukon, a women’s only tournament was held for the first time ever.

Dave Blottner, executive director at the Whitehorse Food Bank, said the food bank upped its services because of the pandemic. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Food Bank sees Yukoners’ generosity firsthand

“Businesses didn’t know if they could stay open but they were calling us to make sure we were able to stay open.”

More than 25,000 people have received the firsdt dose of the vaccine, according to the Yukon government. (Black Press file)
Yukon has now vaccinated 76 per cent of eligible adults

The territory has surpassed its goal of 75 per cent as a first step toward ‘herd immunity’

A prescribed burn is seen from the lookout at Range Road and Whistle Bend Way in Whitehorse May 12. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Editorial: Are you ready for a forest fire?

Citizens for a Firesmart Whitehorse have listed some steps for Yukoners to boost safety and awareness

Caribou pass through the Dempster Highway area in their annual migration. A recent decision by the privacy commissioner has recommended the release of some caribou collar re-location data. (Justin Kennedy/Yukon News)
Privacy commissioner recommends release of caribou location data

Department of Environment says consultation with its partners needed before it will consider release

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Family pleased youth will be able to get Pfizer vaccine

Angela Drainville, mother of two, is anxious for a rollout plan to come forward

Safe at home office in Whitehorse on May 10, 2021. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Federal government provides $1.6 million for Yukon anti-homelessness work

Projects including five mobile homes for small communities received funding.

Drilling at Northern Tiger’s 3Ace gold project in 2011. Randi Newton argues that mining in the territory can be reshaped. (Yukon government/file)
Editorial: There’s momentum for mining reform

CPAWS’ Randi Newton argues that the territory’s mining legislations need a substantial overhaul

Letters to the editor.
Today’s mailbox: Donna Istchenko, Jennifer Olson and Yukon women’s organizations comment on Yukon Party MLA texts

To Mona Luxion, President of the Queer Yukon Society I am the… Continue reading

At its May 10 meeting, Whitehorse city council approved the subdivision for the Kwanlin Dün First Nation’s business park planned in Marwell. (Submitted)
KDFN business park subdivision approved

Will mean more commercial industrial land available in Whitehorse

Most Read