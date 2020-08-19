Yukon Economic Development Minister Ranj Pillai announces a new nominee program which will allow Yukon businesses to bring in staff from outside Canada if local employees can’t be found during a press conference in Whitehorse on Sept. 26, 2019. The Yukon government is setting the record straight about one of its employment programs after officials became aware of incorrect and misleading information being conveyed in a number of YouTube videos. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Immigration inquiries rise due to YouTube videos, YG says

Officials outline details of Yukon Community Program

The Yukon government is setting the record straight about one of its employment programs after officials became aware of incorrect and misleading information being conveyed in a number of YouTube videos.

In an Aug. 14 statement, Yukon government officials said they are aware of the videos “containing incorrect or misleading program information” about the Yukon Community Program and are working directly with YouTube to address it.

It was not noted exactly how it will be addressed.

As of Aug. 18, a YouTube search of ‘Yukon Community Program’ turned up more than 100 videos, none of which were from the Government of Yukon’s channel.

The videos have led to a rise in immigration inquiries, territorial officials said.

The pilot program for businesses in the communities of Carcross, Carmacks, Dawson City, Haines Junction, Watson Lake and Whitehorse began in January as a stream under the Yukon Nominee Program to help Yukon businesses meet labour needs when they cannot attract Canadian staff.

As it was noted when the Yukon Community Program was announced in September 2019, there are challenges for employers under the Yukon Nominee Program with rules that prevent employees from working more than one job and restricting what they can do on the job. A staffer hired under the nominee program to serve food cannot be called on for janitorial duties, for example.

Under the Yukon Community Program up to 50 workers will have their work permits connected to a specific community rather than employer, thus allowing them to work for up to three employers in that community.

“This new approach will allow more immigrants to come work in Yukon, opening up new job opportunities and benefiting local businesses at a critical time when our economy is growing,” Economic Development Minister Ranj Pillai said when the program was announced.

He indicated if the three-year pilot program proves successful it may be expanded to other communities throughout the territory.

Applications for the program are limited to employers from the six communities only, meaning prospective workers must be nominated by their employer, who applies for the program.

Individual employers can offer a single position with up to three job descriptions that together equal one full-time position or up to three employers in the same community can create a full-time position for one person between the three businesses.

Those nominated under the program must have a guaranteed job lined up that meets the program criteria, have a valid work permit, provide proof of qualifying work experience, meet language requirements for the skill level of the position, and intend to live in the territory and apply to the federal government for permanent residence three to six months after starting work.

Immigration

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon has handed out $3k in CEMA fines
Next story
Long-term care homes now allowing indoor visits, current border controls will remain

Just Posted

Long-term care homes now allowing indoor visits, current border controls will remain

Screening, masks and hand sanitizer will be enforced during all visits

Immigration inquiries rise due to YouTube videos, YG says

Officials outline details of Yukon Community Program

U.S. government moves forward on decision for drilling in ANWR despite Gwich’in opposition

The coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is important caribou and polar bear habitat

UPDATED: One lane of North Klondike Highway at Braeburn reopened following single-vehicle crash

Crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Kilometres 276 to 280 expected to remain closed for several hours

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Aug. 19, 2020

Highway reopens after mudslide

A 10-kilometre section of the Alaska Highway north of Haines Junction reopened… Continue reading

Yukon has handed out $3k in CEMA fines

The Yukon has laid six charges under the Civil Emergency Measures Act… Continue reading

EDITORIAL: Missed opportunity in TCMF guidelines

Way back on March 27, the same day a state of emergency… Continue reading

Champagne and Aishihik First Nations disappointed with Aishihik Generating Station proposal

CAFN had hoped to prepare a joint proposal with Yukon Energy for the future of the dam

Yukon government commits to numerous health care system changes

Changes to include doubling the medical travel benefit and introducing universal childcare

Yukon Salmon Sub-Committee recommends halt on fishing for Chinook

The Yukon Salmon Sub-Committee is recommending the complete cessation of fishing for… Continue reading

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week. Lot… Continue reading

Yukon Ride for Dad chapter near the top of national fundraising leaderboard

The Yukon Ride for Dad chapter may not be the biggest in… Continue reading

Most Read