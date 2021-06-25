Health Canada issues a recall on bear spray

Approximately 130,000 cans of bear spray in Canada have been recalled due to improper functioning

Health Canada has issued a recall for about 130,000 canisters of bear spray.

The product safety warning was issued on Wednesday for four different bear deterrents.

“Affected products could cause safety issues because their canisters do not function properly as they will not spray when users need them for protection against bears,” Health Canada said in its recall notice.

Approximately 130,000 of the affected products were sold in Canada between February and June 2021.

The following products are included in this recall:

FRONTIERSMAN BEAR ATTACK DETERRENT with yellow nozzle in 225 gram and 325 gram containers;

FRONTIERSMAN XTRA BEAR ATTACK DETERRENT with yellow nozzle in 225 gram and 325 gram containers;

SABRE WILD MAX BEAR ATTACK DETERRENT with yellow nozzle in 225 gram and 325 gram containers; and

SABRE WILD BEAR ATTACK DETERRENT with yellow nozzle in 225 gram and 325 gram containers.

The health agency also said the products could be identified by yellow nozzles and expiry dates of March, August, September, October, November, December 2024.

The expiry date will be located on the bottom underside of the canister.

As of June 18, there have been no reports of injury in Canada.

People who’ve bought the recalled canisters should “immediately return the products to the place of purchase for a replacement or a refund,” the Health Canada recall notice said.

The Yukon’s Conservation Officer Services is encouraging people to double-check their bear spray before heading outside — whether it was recalled or not.

“We want to make sure it is still effective and not expired,” said Chantelle Rivest, a spokesperson for the department. “It’s a good reminder for folks to always check your bear spray.”

Rivest reminded people to also remove the yellow tab before heading outdoors.

When outside, Rivest said people should be making noise and making sure the bears know you are in the area while keeping dogs on a leash.

“If you do come across a bear, you stop, talk in a calm voice and back away and try and leave the area,” said Rivest.

Rivest said if you encounter a bear and it sees you, try and make yourself as big as possible.

“If you’re in a group of people gather together, power in numbers, arms up and talk loud and firm to the bear,” said Rivest. “If the bear follows you, you want to stop and start shouting and being more aggressive.”

When you feel threatened by the bear, Rivest said to use anything you can find to use as a weapon to put distance between you and the bear.

“If dealing with a defensive or aggressive bear, you’re fighting back, concentrate on the bear’s face, eyes and snout,” said Rivest.

People that encounter an aggressive bear, they can report it to the TIPP Line 1-800-661-0525.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

bears