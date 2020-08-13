Group of B.C. First Nations announce mutual support of travel, hunting restrictions

The 3 Nations — Kaska Dena, Taku River Tlingit First Nation and Tahltan Nation — announced mutual support of each other’s advisories asking people to avoid non-essential travel as well as recreation and hunting in their respective territories in a press release on Aug. 7.

The Taku River Tlingit First Nation was the first of the three to issue a statement, doing so on July 27. The Tahltan Nation announced similar restrictions on July 30, and the announcement from Daylu Dena Council, Kwadacha First Nation, Dease River First Nation and the Kaska Dena Council, on behalf of Kaska Dena came on Aug. 7.

“The consequence of spreading COVID-19 from recreational activity and hunting is too great for the communities given the limited access to acute medical services in the traditional territories in British Columbia,” the release said.

(John Hopkins-Hill)

