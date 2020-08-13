Group of B.C. First Nations announce mutual support of travel, hunting restrictions

Group of B.C. First Nations announce mutual support of travel, hunting restrictions

The 3 Nations — Kaska Dena, Taku River Tlingit First Nation and Tahltan Nation — announced mutual support of each other’s advisories asking people to avoid non-essential travel as well as recreation and hunting in their respective territories in a press release on Aug. 7.

The Taku River Tlingit First Nation was the first of the three to issue a statement, doing so on July 27. The Tahltan Nation announced similar restrictions on July 30, and the announcement from Daylu Dena Council, Kwadacha First Nation, Dease River First Nation and the Kaska Dena Council, on behalf of Kaska Dena came on Aug. 7.

“The consequence of spreading COVID-19 from recreational activity and hunting is too great for the communities given the limited access to acute medical services in the traditional territories in British Columbia,” the release said.

(John Hopkins-Hill)

CoronavirusFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon RCMP breach agreement with Queer Yukon by attending Pride flag raising in uniform
Next story
Man convicted of sexually abusing 13 girls given 1.5 years’ credit on sentence after appeal

Just Posted

Man convicted of sexually abusing 13 girls given 1.5 years’ credit on sentence after appeal

Man was given 1,299 days’ credit for time in jail pre-sentencing when he should have received 1,850

Yukon RCMP breach agreement with Queer Yukon by attending Pride flag raising in uniform

High-ranking Yukon RCMP officers broke an agreement with Queer Yukon last month… Continue reading

Tr’ondek Hwech’in citizens living outside traditional territory didn’t receive mail-in ballots in time for byelection

Despite tricky timelines, Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in says the Elections Act was followed

Dust devil rips apart pop-up fruit stand in Haines Junction

Owner George Redies says he’s thankful for the help and support he’s received from Yukoners

Yukon government recommends wearing masks and preparing for sick days as kids return to school

The press conference also provided an update on the most recent COVID-19 case

Group of B.C. First Nations announce mutual support of travel, hunting restrictions

Group of B.C. First Nations announce mutual support of travel, hunting restrictions… Continue reading

Whitehorse airport baggage handling to be upgraded

Baggage handling at the Whitehorse airport is getting an upgrade next year.… Continue reading

Whitehorse driver pleads not guilty in 2019 pedestrian death

A Whitehorse driver charged with failing to yield for a pedestrian at… Continue reading

Yukon Filmmakers Fund awards announced

Four local filmmakers will receive $20,000 as they continue work on their… Continue reading

UPDATED: Yukon privacy commissioner releases information on COVID Alert app

The office of the IPC has said it has no stance on whether Yukoners should download the app

Changes to federal infrastructure funds allow for COVID-19 flexibility

Announcement allows for rapid COVID-19 projects and expands energy programs to Whitehorse

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

C/TFN announces Montana Mountain reopening plan

Carcross/Tagish First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish Management Corporation announced the partial reopening… Continue reading

Most Read