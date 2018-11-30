Governor General Julie Payette, accompanied by Sgt. Andrea Fischer, patrol commander, talks to quarter guard rangers as she makes her way into the main administrative building of the legislature in Whitehorse on Nov. 29. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Governor General Julie Payette visits the Yukon

She called the occasion an “enormous honour”

Julie Payette visited the Yukon for the first time as Governor General this week.

She was welcomed to Whitehorse on Nov. 29 by Commissioner of Yukon Angélique Bernard, Premier Sandy Silver and other dignitaries like Mayor Dan Curtis.

A quarter guard congregated outside the main administrative building of the legislature, where they honoured Payette. She could be seen speaking with each ranger, all of whom are either part of the Dawson City or Whitehorse patrol.

As she made her way down the line, Payette, at one point, asked for birch syrup from one ranger, who has a sugar shack, said Sgt. Andrea Fischer, patrol commander of the quarter guard.

“We’re gonna give her a bottle of the syrup that she requested,” she said.

Payette’s itinerary included a photo-op in the morning at the Taylor House, followed by a stop at the legislative assembly, where members of the public gathered, then a visit to Yukon College in the afternoon to learn about the school’s research on northern affairs.

It’s not the first time Payette has been to the Yukon. She visited when she was an astronaut.

Indeed, while posing for a selflie, an onlooker told Payette it was the closet he had come to outer space.

Speaking with reporters before she went in for a closed-door meeting with Silver, she said it is an “enormous honour” to visit the territory as Governor General.

“Today, because it’s the first visit, there’s a bit more protocol, but the next visit I hope to be out there, everywhere, where the Yukon is the Yukon, with people in the field,” she said.

“As Governor General, we represent the entire country, we crisscross the country.”

Asked what she and Silver will be speaking about, Payette said they are to discuss the opportunities and challenges the Yukon is facing, along with the premier’s priorities.

“Very impressed by the way that the governments of First Nation(s) and the government of the Yukon are working together,” she said. “We’re going to talk about that, I’m sure.”

Payette said she went for a jog on the boardwalk skirting the Yukon River before the ceremonial circuit began.

“I could see how you have, as a people, taken, really, the outdoors, the nature, which makes this place so beautiful, and acquired it, as well, in an urban area. I was fascinated.”

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Grizzly Valley resident upset about the community’s bus service
Next story
Kwanlin Dün First Nation receives certificate of title for settlement land

Just Posted

Online fundraiser launched to support family of Whitehorse teacher, infant killed by grizzly

Valérie Théorêt and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Røsholt,were fatally attacked Nov. 26

WCC misleading public on number of inmates in segregation, former inmate to argue in court

Inmates in jail’s secure living unit kept in conditions mirroring segregation, Darryl Sheepway claims

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Attorney General appoints new judge to Yukon Supreme Court

Suzanne Duncan replaces the late Justice Leigh Gower, who died suddenly in October

Kwanlin Dün First Nation receives certificate of title for settlement land

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver said the development could be a first anywhere

Editorial: Fear not Whitehorse, small children are not being taught to serve up your favourite cocktail.

For some families having a downtown daycare location is ideal

UPDATED: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

Yukonomist: We still need more affordable housing

What’s being suggested is only about a quarter of what we need to keep up with population growth

Parkour program prospers

The Polarettes parkour program has close to 100 participants in just its second year

At HackYG, new ideas to solve old problems emerge

The hackathon, organized by YuKonstruct, focused on using technology to improve how the Yukon government runs

Rams, Warriors win gold at YSAA Senior Volleyball Championships

Sarah Hardie and Griffin Bisson named tournament MVPs

Commentary: It’s important to ask a young person what they think

Nov. 20 has been recognized as National Child Day since 1989

EDITORIAL: Attention Whitehorse: shovel your sidewalks

For those who haven’t looked out a window this week, the snow… Continue reading

Most Read