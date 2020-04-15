Golden Predator Mining Corp. announced it is selling its 3 Aces gold project to focus on the Brewery Creek mine, picured, near Dawson City. (Golden Predator)

Golden Predator sells 3 Aces project

Golden Predator Mining Corp. is selling its 3 Aces gold project in southeast Yukon to Seabridge Gold Corp.

Golden Predator and Seabridge Gold made the announcement in press releases March 30.

The 316-square-kilometre project, located off Nahanni Range Road near the border with the Northwest Territories, sits on several promising gold deposits, believed to be among the richest in the world.

Seabridge Gold will be giving Golden Predator 300,000 common shares as well as paying $263,000 to cover already-incurred project costs.

The deal also secures Golden Predator a 0.5 per cent net smelter return royalty on the project, and up to $2.25 million in future potential payments — Seabridge Gold must pay $1 million upon confirming the presence of 2.5 million ounces of gold on the 3 Aces property and another $1.25 million on the confirmation of five million ounces.

Golden Predator’s CEO Janet Lee-Sheriff said in her company’s press release that the deal will allow Golden Predator to focus its efforts entirely on its other main project in the Yukon — the Brewery Creek mine, a more developed property located about 55 kilometres east of Dawson City and which Golden Predator has been trying to reopen.

Lee-Sheriff added that Golden Predator was looking forward to being a shareholder in Seabridge Gold.

“With this world class gold endowment in a rising gold market, we believe the shares have excellent upside potential,” Lee-Sheriff said in the release. “Our involvement with 3 Aces will continue as a royalty holder and we look forward to assisting Seabridge in the transition to their team.”

In a separate press release, Seabridge Gold chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk called 3 Aces a “worthy addition” to the company’s existing properties in British Columbia, Nevada and the Northwest Territories.

“Golden Predator has done an excellent job of demonstrating the exploration potential at 3 Aces, confirming the project’s positive metallurgy and establishing excellent relationships with local First Nations and communities,” Fronk said. “… Our exploration team is keen to get going on 3 Aces, beginning with a review of the extensive data generated by Golden Predator.”

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

mining

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City won’t enforce rules around cardboard disposal
Next story
Opposition reacts to territory’s business relief program

Just Posted

Opposition reacts to territory’s business relief program

Yukon Party leader says lack of program details is frustrating

City won’t enforce rules around cardboard disposal

Cardboard can be thrown in trash, but residents encouraged to store it if they can

No new COVID-19 cases reported in the Yukon over Easter long weekend

Premier Sandy Silver said Yukoners largely respecting rules and recommendations to stem spread

Whitehorse RCMP seek suspect after car burned in Hillcrest

Police were called to the scene just after 5:30 a.m. on April 7

Free transit, parking will continue in Whitehorse

Penalties, interest eliminated on utility bills until Sept. 30

Golden Predator sells 3 Aces project

Golden Predator Mining Corp. is selling its 3 Aces gold project in… Continue reading

Today’s mailbox: Mining, Good Samaritans and business

Letters to the editor published April 15

Yukonomist: A sudden squall on Lake Bennett

COVID-19 has hit the Yukon economy like a sudden late-afternoon squall on… Continue reading

City hall, briefly

A look at issues discussed by Whitehorse city council at its April… Continue reading

EDITORIAL: Just stay home this long weekend

The pandemic won’t be fixed in an instant, but each right decision gets us closer to normal

Champagne and Aishihik First Nations declare state of emergency

The Champagne and Aishihik First Nations have become the latest government to… Continue reading

Yukon University names new president

Yukon University’s board of governors has named Mike DeGagné as its first… Continue reading

Dawson City ice pool goes online for first time

Dawson City’s long-running contest to guess when the ice on the Yukon… Continue reading

Most Read