Four people are facing a number of charges after police executed search warrants in Whitehorse’s Crestview neighbourhood on Oct. 30. (Black Press file)

Four people are facing a number of charges after police executed search warrants in Whitehorse’s Crestview neighbourhood on Oct. 30. (Black Press file)

Four arrested on fentanyl charges after Crestview police raid

Four people are facing a number of charges, including possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, after police executed search warrants in Whitehorse’s Crestview neighbourhood on Oct. 30.

The force’s criminal response unit, critical incident program, and Whitehorse detachment executed the warrants at a home on Azure Road, according to a Nov. 3 press release, and the operation was “conducted after a significant joint surveillance operation of the property between Yukon RCMP and Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Unit on activities consistent with drug trafficking.”

Police arrested all four people who were in the home and also seized a “large sum of Canadian currency,” prohibited weapons including brass knuckles and a taser, “scales contaminated with a substance believed to be cocaine,” “other suspected illicit drug substances” and ammunition.

Michael William Hollandy, 40, Abdulahi Khadar Sahal, 29, Katelyn Marie Brown, 31, and Krystal Melissa Victoria Feres, 38, are all facing a number of charges, including possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking. Hollandy and Feres are also facing unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon charges, and all but Feres are facing a change of possession of property obtained by crime (under $5,000).

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mother of Whitehorse man found dead in northern B.C. looking for answers
Next story
Pelly Crossing and Carmacks left without community banking services due to staffing issues

Just Posted

Two Yukon communities are still without access to banking offices after the territory transitioned the community banking contract from TD to CIBC last month. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Pelly Crossing and Carmacks left without community banking services due to staffing issues

Banking services back this week in Mayo

Dawson Mayor Wayne Potoroka stands for a portrait by the Yukon River. (Maura Forest/Yukon News file)
Dawson unable to negotiate deal on garbage pickup

Municipality scrambles to begin its own service

Travis McDiarmid, 33, was found dead south of Haines Junction on the British Columbia side of the border on Sept. 29. The mother of the Whitehorse man is appealing for anyone who may have seen him in the days before his body was discovered to come forward. (Submitted)
Mother of Whitehorse man found dead in northern B.C. looking for answers

Travis McDiarmid, 33, was found dead on a trail south of Haines Junction in British Columbia

Psychiatrists with Whitehorse’s Summit Heath Associates clinic have withdrawn their services from Whitehorse General Hospital after one of them was “brutally assaulted” by a patient in the secure medical unit last week. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Psychiatrists withdraw from Whitehorse General Hospital after patient assault

Psychiatrists with Whitehorse’s Summit Heath Associates clinic have withdrawn their services from… Continue reading

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Nov. 4, 2020

A house sits on the property at 1308 Centennial St., next to a new development at 1306 in Porter Creek on Nov. 3. The owner of the property wants to build an eight-unit development, thus requiring the zoning change from its current residential single detached zone to residential multiple housing. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Another multi-residential development proposed for Centennial Street

Zoning change comes forward

A person walks up the Black Street Stairs in Whitehorse on Oct. 5. The stairs will remain closed until Nov. 30. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Black Street stairs closure continues

The stairs at the end of Black Street that climb the clay… Continue reading

Four people are facing a number of charges after police executed search warrants in Whitehorse’s Crestview neighbourhood on Oct. 30. (Black Press file)
Four arrested on fentanyl charges after Crestview police raid

Four people are facing a number of charges, including possession of fentanyl… Continue reading

The Tulsequah Chief Mine site located 100 kilometres south of Atlin, B.C. An Ontario court case has picked an end date for the receivership process for Chieftain Metals, the beleaguered former owner of the Tulsequah Chief Mine. (Courtesy Chieftain Metals)
Ontario court sets end date for Tulsequah Chief Mine receivership process

The decision could influence the speed of cleanup

Catherine Constable, the city’s manager of legislative services, speaks at a council and management roundtable discussion Sept. 26, 2019. During an Oct. 29 meeting, Constable highlighted a number of potential changes to the City of Whitehorse procedures bylaw. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Work on City of Whitehorse procedures bylaw continues

Officials will look at procedures for other municipalities

Premier Sandy Silver, left, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley at a COVID-19 press conference in Whitehorse on Aug. 26. Hanley said the source of the outbreak in Watson Lake may not ever be found, but contact tracing in the community continues. (Alistair Maitland Photography)
New Whitehorse COVID-19 case is unrelated to Watson Lake cluster, officials say

Chief medical officer of health says avoid indoor Halloween parties, monitor for symptoms

Joel Krahn/Yukon News file Whitehorse City Hall.
Whitehorse city council, briefly

Updates on matters before city council on Oct. 26

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
GoFundMe for Whitehorse boy hit by car on Range Road raises more than $62k in a day

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

Most Read