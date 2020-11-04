Four arrested on fentanyl charges after Crestview police raid

Four people are facing a number of charges after police executed search warrants in Whitehorse’s Crestview neighbourhood on Oct. 30. (Black Press file)

Four people are facing a number of charges, including possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, after police executed search warrants in Whitehorse’s Crestview neighbourhood on Oct. 30.

The force’s criminal response unit, critical incident program, and Whitehorse detachment executed the warrants at a home on Azure Road, according to a Nov. 3 press release, and the operation was “conducted after a significant joint surveillance operation of the property between Yukon RCMP and Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Unit on activities consistent with drug trafficking.”

Police arrested all four people who were in the home and also seized a “large sum of Canadian currency,” prohibited weapons including brass knuckles and a taser, “scales contaminated with a substance believed to be cocaine,” “other suspected illicit drug substances” and ammunition.

Michael William Hollandy, 40, Abdulahi Khadar Sahal, 29, Katelyn Marie Brown, 31, and Krystal Melissa Victoria Feres, 38, are all facing a number of charges, including possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking. Hollandy and Feres are also facing unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon charges, and all but Feres are facing a change of possession of property obtained by crime (under $5,000).

