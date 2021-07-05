Forty new COVID-19 cases reported between July 2 and 5

The Yukon logged 40 new cases of COVID-19 between July 2 and July 5.

The territory now has 149 active cases. There have been 351 cases since June 1.

Of the forty new cases, 27 are in Whitehorse and seven are in rural communities. Six cases are “pending confirmation,” officials say.

On July 4, the Vuntut Gwitchin government confirmed one case of COVID-19 in Old Crow. Officials reminded citizens that Old Crow is at a “high-risk” level, and urged the community to practice mandatory measures for the protection of elders, children and the vulnerable.

There have been 199 recoveries in this outbreak.

Daycare exposure

Notifications of exposure have gone to parents and staff of the Grow with Joy Childcare at the Days Inn. Those in preschool, after-school and kindergarten groups between June 23 and 30 are affected.

Specific instruction has been provided to those affected, officials say.

Anyone experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse should call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book online to arrange for testing.

Drive-up testing is available in Whitehorse at the CTAC 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily at 49A Waterfront Place.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

Coronavirus