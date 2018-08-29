Former Liberal candidate Tamara Goeppel fined $1,000 for violating Elections Act in 2016 election

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Former Liberal candidate Tamara Goeppel leaves the Whitehorse courthouse with her lawyer on Aug. 29. Goeppel was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine after pleading guilty Aug. 28 to one count of violating the Elections Act.

Former territorial Liberal candidate Tamara Goeppel must pay a $1,000 fine after pleading guilty to one count of violating the Elections Act for improperly helping people fill out proxy voting applications during the 2016 election.

Territorial court judge John Faulkner delivered the sentence the morning of Aug. 29, the day after Goeppel, on the second day of what was to be a week-long trial, abruptly pleaded guilty to one count of helping someone make a proxy voting application that wasn’t in accordance with the act.

Faulkner accepted the joint sentencing submission from the Crown and defence, saying that while Goeppel appeared to have genuinely wanted to help disenfranchised people vote, and the literature provided by Elections Yukon on proxy voting was confusing, good intentions and confusion do not justify breaking the law.

“Our democracy is a precious thing and it must be carefully guarded and maintained,” Faulkner said.

The Crown withdrew two other charges against Goeppel — another count of helping someone make a proxy application voting application and one count of inducing someone to make a false declaration (in this case, whether the person would be in the territory on election day).

Goeppel had initially pleaded not guilty to all three charges, which related to her conduct in the 2016 territorial election when she running against the NDP’s Liz Hanson in the Whitehorse Centre riding.

According to an agreed statement of facts read out by Crown attorney Leo Lane earlier this morning, in the two weeks leading up to election day in 2016, Goeppel approached “a number” of people in downtown Whitehorse and helped them fill out proxy voting applications. She did so without verifying whether those people would be out of the territory during voting hours, a requirement for participating in proxy voting and something stated on the application form.

Elections Yukon and, later, the Yukon RCMP, launched an investigation into Goeppel’s conduct after a man called the Elections Yukon office in October 2016 to complain that Goeppel and her campaign manager had solicited him at his home.

Goeppel told media at the time that she believed that everyone should have an opportunity to vote and that marginalized people faced a number of barriers that prevented them from casting a ballot.

The RCMP laid charges against Goeppel in February 2017.

The 2016 election was the last time proxy voting was allowed in the Yukon. It’s since been repealed from the Elections Act.

Goeppel has two months to pay the fine, which also comes with a mandatory 15 per cent surcharge.

More to come

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com