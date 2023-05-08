Flooding prompts ‘tactical evacuation’ of 20 properties in Yukon’s Rock Creek Road area

The Klondike and Yukon rivers meet near Dawson City, seen on July 21, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The Yukon government has issued a flood warning for the Klondike River as flooding is pushing people out of their homes. A flood watch for the Yukon River at Dawson City was also issued.

A May 7 advisory indicates ice jams that have formed are quickly changing.

According to a May 8 update from Julia Duchesne, a communications analyst with Yukon Protective Services, ice jams that have formed from the Dempster Highway cut off to the mouth of the river are causing flooding along the Klondike River.

Duchesne said a “tactical evacuation” — which is a recommendation, not an order — of 20 properties in the Rock Creek Road area is underway.

The May 7 advisory said high water could persist for up to 48 hours. Residents are warned to “Stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-stream flow period.”

Residents are being evacuated by the Klondike Valley Fire Department, the Dawson City Fire Department, the Yukon government and the RCMP.

Rock Creek Road and the Klondike River Campground are closed, while the Klondike Highway remains open.

Duchesne said the Yukon Energy Corporation shut down power to Rock Creek Road on the evening of May 7 out of caution.

According to a May 8 advisory, water levels are expected to quickly rise once the ice begins to break on the Yukon River. In the advisory, Dawson City is seeing a “well above average” risk of flooding.

The Yukon government activated its emergency coordination centre on the morning of May 8.

The advisory cautions people to stay away from fast-flowing waters and potentially unstable riverbanks. The advisory states that property owners in flood-prone areas should have a plan in place in the event of a flood.

Duchesne is directing people who need evacuation assistance to call the Klondike Valley fire chief at 867-689-8115 and evacuees to register with emergency support services for assistance by calling 867-332-4597. Call 867-332-4188 for general information about flooding.

-With files from Patrick Egwu

