Fixed election dates proposed

Fixed election dates have been proposed in the legislature.

Premier Sandy Silver tabled the amendments to the Elections Act on Oct. 6. The modified law would set territorial elections on the first Monday in November every four years.

“Establishing a fixed date for Government of Yukon elections would strengthen the overall democratic process and provide for efficiencies in democratic procedures and planning. Yukoners would also benefit from increased fairness, transparency and accountability by knowing when they can vote for their next government,” said Silver in a statement.

If passed, the new law won’t come into effect until after the next election, on November 3, 2025, a timeline that frustrated Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon.

“I am happy to see it come forward. I agree with the idea that the length of time between elections should be reduced from five to four years. But I do think it’s a bit hypocritical for them that they’ve introduced this in the fifth year of their mandate,” he said.

Without a fixed election date the decision of when to call an election remains with the sitting government, who can occupy that role for a maximum of five years before an election. The Liberals will be required to call a vote sometime prior to Nov. 18, 2021.

Yukon and Nova Scotia are the only Canadian jurisdictions that don’t have fixed election dates.

