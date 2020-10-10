People watch results come during territorial election night in Whitehorse on Nov. 7, 2016. Proposed amendments to the Elections Act that would set territorial elections to the first Monday in November every four years were tabled during legislative assembly on Oct. 6. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Fixed election dates proposed

Fixed election dates have been proposed in the legislature.

Premier Sandy Silver tabled the amendments to the Elections Act on Oct. 6. The modified law would set territorial elections on the first Monday in November every four years.

“Establishing a fixed date for Government of Yukon elections would strengthen the overall democratic process and provide for efficiencies in democratic procedures and planning. Yukoners would also benefit from increased fairness, transparency and accountability by knowing when they can vote for their next government,” said Silver in a statement.

If passed, the new law won’t come into effect until after the next election, on November 3, 2025, a timeline that frustrated Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon.

“I am happy to see it come forward. I agree with the idea that the length of time between elections should be reduced from five to four years. But I do think it’s a bit hypocritical for them that they’ve introduced this in the fifth year of their mandate,” he said.

Without a fixed election date the decision of when to call an election remains with the sitting government, who can occupy that role for a maximum of five years before an election. The Liberals will be required to call a vote sometime prior to Nov. 18, 2021.

Yukon and Nova Scotia are the only Canadian jurisdictions that don’t have fixed election dates.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

ElectionsYukon legislative assembly

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jamena James Allen named as Yukon University’s newest chancellor

Just Posted

Whitehorse man charged after children allegedly assaulted

A Whitehorse man is facing charges after five children over which he… Continue reading

Jamena James Allen named as Yukon University’s newest chancellor

Will be installed into role in November

Watson Lake councillor becomes town’s mayor

Chris Irvin takes 43 per cent of the vote in byelection

Students and supporters bring MAD high school theatre relocation petition to legislature

The group is asking that the high school class to be moved to a more suitable location

Whitehorse woman’s murder one of two under investigation by B.C. RCMP major crime unit

RCMP believe victims, Erin Borgford of Whitehorse and Zacheriah Bradley of Vernon, targeted

Fixed election dates proposed

Fixed election dates have been proposed in the legislature. Premier Sandy Silver… Continue reading

Police seeking info after 13 shots fired into Beaver Creek-area cabin

Beaver Creek RCMP is investigating after 13 bullets were fired into an… Continue reading

COMMENTARY: International Ombuds Day: Unusual name, important service

Diane McLeod-McKay Special to the News Ombuds Day was celebrated this week… Continue reading

Dawson ferry making last trip of the season Oct. 22

The George Black Ferry that connects Dawson City to West Dawson will… Continue reading

Search underway for lawyers to take on Pelly Crossing murder case

The Yukon Legal Services Society (YLSS) is canvassing for lawyers to represent… Continue reading

RBC says no direct funding for oil and gas in ANWR

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is the first Canadian bank to… Continue reading

Input sought on proposed trail plan

Delegate calls for trail designation changes

School councils established

Vote sees 282 cast ballots at five schools

Most Read