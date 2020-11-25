Yukon First Nation Education Directorate education advocates and volunteers help to sort and distribute Christmas hamper grocery boxes outside Elijah Smith Elementary School on Feb. 23. (Rebecca Bradford Andrew/Submitted)

Yukon First Nation Education Directorate education advocates and volunteers help to sort and distribute Christmas hamper grocery boxes outside Elijah Smith Elementary School on Feb. 23. (Rebecca Bradford Andrew/Submitted)

First Nation Education Directorate begins Christmas hamper program

Pick-ups for hampers are scheduled at local schools

The Yukon First Nation Education Directorate (YFNED) is beginning its Christmas hamper program for all Whitehorse-based Indigenous families.

The program provides over 750 food hampers to families with children under 18 years old. The hampers are part of the Jordan’s Principle Nutritional Service of the YFNED and contain the ingredients “to make several holiday feasts.”

“These hampers help Indigenous families put healthy, delicious food on the table over the holidays,” said Melanie Bennett, executive director of YFNED. “Ensuring our students have access to healthy food is essential in our holistic, wrap-around approach to education.”

The hampers include a meat box with a turkey, ham, chicken, beef and pork. A second box contains fruits and vegetables, another has dairy products and a fourth provides families with dry goods.

“In total, each family gets four boxes that consist of one hamper, and it has all of those components. So it would be able to make a few meals,” Bennett said.

“I think it’s been good Food for the Soul for the staff that has been giving it out as well. To hear all the thank yous, we’ve heard it in every format. That’s a very good thing right now in very testing times,” she said.

Bennett thanked PNW Freight Systems, Save-On-Foods and the First Nations education advocates on staff for being involved in the program and making sure everything was delivered and packed up despite COVID-19.

Hampers are being distributed between Nov. 23 and Dec. 17 at selected times from Whitehorse public schools.

Those who are interested in getting a hamper must pre-register online at the link posted to the Directorate’s website or call 1-833-YFN-KIDS.

Hampers are also available to First Nations families in the rural communities outside of Whitehorse but they are being distributed through each individual nation.

The YFNED is a new organization that was created in August 2020 with the goal of improving outcomes for First Nation students in the territory after the 2019 auditor general’s report found improvements were badly needed.

The organization’s activities are based on a “wrap-around” model that includes direct education supports as well as initiatives like the Jordan’s Principle Nutrition Service that provides healthy food.

“If that person or that child is fed, and happy in that sense, they’re ready to learn when they’re at school,” Bennett said.

The organization serves both rural and urban students. Since the creation of the YFNED was announced the organization has handed out 83,000 lbs of salmon and bison to Whitehorse families through the Jordan’s Principle Nutritional Program. Hamper programs take place around Christmas break and spring break.

On Nov. 30 families can pick up boxes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at F.H. Collins and Porter Creek secondary school.

Next month families can schedule pick-ups on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 at the Independent Learning Centre and Jack Hulland Elementary School. On Dec. 14 and 15 pick-ups will take place at Selkirk Elementary School and Vanier Catholic Secondary School.

On Dec. 16 and 17 pick-ups can take place at Whitehorse Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pick-ups for Golden Horn Elementary or Grey Mountain Primary School are 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Pick-ups for Hidden Valley Elementary School and Holy Family Elementary School will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Yukon First Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon Essential Workers Income Support Program extended to 32 weeks
Next story
Information and Privacy Commissioner issues reminder about shopping

Just Posted

Yukon First Nation Education Directorate education advocates and volunteers help to sort and distribute Christmas hamper grocery boxes outside Elijah Smith Elementary School on Feb. 23. (Rebecca Bradford Andrew/Submitted)
First Nation Education Directorate begins Christmas hamper program

Pick-ups for hampers are scheduled at local schools

Cyrine Candido, cashier, right, wipes down the new plexi-glass dividers at Superstore on March 28, before it was commonplace for them to wear masks. The Yukon government is relaunching the Yukon Essential Workers Income Support Program as the second wave of COVID-19 begins to take place in the territory. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon Essential Workers Income Support Program extended to 32 weeks

More than 100 businesses in the territory applied for the first phase of the program

City of Whitehorse staff will report back to city council members in three months, detailing where efforts are with the city’s wildfire risk reduction strategy and action plan for 2021 to 2024. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Council adopts wildfire risk reduction plan

Staff will report on progress in three months

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Nov. 25, 2020

Ivan, centre, and Tennette Dechkoff, right, stop to chat with a friend on Main Street in Whitehorse on Nov. 24. Starting Dec. 1 masks will be mandatory in public spaces across the Yukon in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
UPDATED: Masks mandatory in public places starting on Dec. 1

“The safe six has just got a plus one,” Silver said.

Lev Dolgachov/123rf The Yukon’s Information and Privacy Commissioner stressed the need to safeguard personal information while shopping this holiday season in a press release on Nov. 24.
Information and Privacy Commissioner issues reminder about shopping

The Yukon’s Information and Privacy Commissioner Diane McLeod-McKay stressed the need to… Continue reading

adsf
COMMENTARY: Trust the public with the public interest

Take land use planning seriously

Keith Lay speaks at a city council meeting on Dec. 4, 2017. Lay provided the lone submission to council on the city’s proposed $33 million capital spending plan for 2021 on Nov. 23, taking issue with a number of projects outlined. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Resident raises issues with city’s capital budget

Council to vote on budget in December

Beatrice Lorne was always remembered by gold rush veterans as the ‘Klondike Nightingale’. (Yukon Archives/Maggies Museum Collection)
History Hunter: Beatrice Lorne — The ‘Klondike Nightingale’

In June of 1929, 11 years after the end of the First… Continue reading

Samson Hartland is the executive director of the Yukon Chamber of Mines. The Yukon Chamber of Mines elected a new board of directors during its annual general meeting held virtually on Nov. 17. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Yukon Chamber of Mines elects new board

The Yukon Chamber of Mines elected a new board of directors during… Continue reading

The Yukon Hospital Corporation has released its annual report for 2019-20, and — unsurprisingly — hospital visitations were down. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Annual report says COVID-19 had a large impact visitation numbers at Whitehorse General

The Yukon Hospital Corporation has released its annual report for 2019-20, and… Continue reading

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

City council was closed to public on March 23 due to gathering rules brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The council is now hoping there will be ways to improve access for residents to directly address council, even if it’s a virtual connection. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Solution sought to allow for more public presentations with council

Teleconference or video may provide opportunities, Roddick says

Most Read