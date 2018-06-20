Firefighter was ‘trying to right a wrong’ before fatal crash, says family

The family of a Mount Lorne volunteer firefighter who died after the ambulance she was driving flipped on the Alaska Highway near Haines Junction say they believe she was “trying to right a wrong.”

Elizabeth Boyd, 19, died June 13.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service previously said that after the ambulance she was driving had been taken from a government worksite “without permission” and that Boyd, who was driving back to the site from Haines Junction, had been using her cellphone at the time of the crash.

In a statement emailed to the News June 15, the Boyd’s family said that they feel “great sadness” over her loss.

“It is our understanding that Elizabeth was trying to right a wrong to return the Emergency Transport vehicle to the highways camp before the work day began,” the statement says.

“This was a reflection of who she was and her concern for the safety of all Yukoners.

“It was on this trip that Beth lost control of the vehicle — she did not have her seatbelt on and was using her cell phone at the time of the incident,” the statement continues.

“While our grief is so intense, we want to reinforce the message, please do not use your cell phone and please use your seatbelt. It only takes a second for tragedy to strike.”

A celebration of life for Boyd is scheduled to be held at the Mount Lorne Community Centre June 21.

