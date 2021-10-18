Residents of the Chilkoot Trail Inn had to leave the building as smoke could be seen billowing from a second-floor unit on Monday Oct. 18. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Fire at Chilkoot Trail Inn causes evacuation, closed road

Firefighters had to enter the burning unit using a ladder.

A fire in a second floor unit led to the evacuation of the Chilkoot Trail Inn and the closure of a major road in downtown Whitehorse on Oct. 11.

Shortly before noon, black smoke could be seen billowing from the windows of rooms at the south end of the building, located on Fourth Avenue between Cook Street and Ogilve Street. As the RCMP closed the road firefighters entered the building and the smoke had ceased within a few minutes.

Some firefighters entered the burning unit through a rear window using a ladder. They could be seen helping a woman out of the building.

Bystanders, some of them carrying belongings and pets, could be heard discussing the fire and whose unit might be damaged.

