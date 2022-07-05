A photo from July 1 shows the damage done to the Alaska Highway by a washout near Contact Creek just south of the British Columbia/Yukon Border. (Yukon Highways and Public Works/Facebook)

A photo from July 1 shows the damage done to the Alaska Highway by a washout near Contact Creek just south of the British Columbia/Yukon Border. (Yukon Highways and Public Works/Facebook)

Feds say heavy rains, collapsed beaver dam, to blame for Alaska Highway washout

Temporary detour in place, full fix could take two months.

The July 1 washout of the Alaska Highway is being blamed on a collapsing beaver dam.

The road surface was washed away on July 1 just south of the British Columbia/Yukon border in the vicinity of highway kilometre 897 halting traffic on the major route.

According to Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), the washout was caused by heavy rainfall in the previous weeks that led to the collapse of a beaver dam. With the dam breached, water rushed downhill and carried stones and other debris that blocked culverts under the highway. This led the water to back up and then flow over the road surface with such power that it took a 75-metre long stretch of highway with it.

A July 5 email from PSPC stated that they notified the contractor in charge of maintaining the stretch of highway and crews arrived on scene on July 1. PSPC says traffic barriers were put in place and work on a temporary detour began.

The single-lane detour was completed at approximately 3 p.m. on July 4. Traffic control measures including a pilot car are in place and will remain until work on the main section of the highway is completed.

The statement from PSPC estimates engineered repairs to the highway will take between six and eight weeks to complete.

“All efforts will be expended to ensure the repairs are completed as soon as possible,” it reads.

READ MORE: Alaska Highway reopens following Canada Day washout

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

highway chaos

Previous story
‘No risk’ at this time: Wildfire near Grey Mountain visible from Whitehorse
Next story
Range Road in Whitehorse closed to one lane for daytime hours

Just Posted

A photo from July 1 shows the damage done to the Alaska Highway by a washout near Contact Creek just south of the British Columbia/Yukon Border. (Yukon Highways and Public Works/Facebook)
Feds say heavy rains, collapsed beaver dam, to blame for Alaska Highway washout

A Super Puma helicopter involved in the Yukon’s wildfire response is seen on July 5, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Evacuation alert issued for Mayo, Keno, Victoria Gold Mine, others in central Yukon

Lightning seen in the Grey Mountain area during a storm on July 4 just hours after a wildfire was reported in the region. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
‘No risk’ at this time: Wildfire near Grey Mountain visible from Whitehorse

Yukon River Quest paddlers had to cross Lake Laberge on June 22. The lake crossing is widely considered one of the hardest portions of the race from Whitehorse to Dawson. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Water levels rising on Lake Laberge