Fall cleanup set for Oct. 5

The City of Whitehorse is inviting residents and organizations to be part of its annual fall cleanup on Oct. 5.

Residents and organizations are asked to take some time to cleanup garbage and graffiti around their homes, workplaces, alleyways, greenbelts and parks throughout the city.

The city will provide garbage bags, gloves and graffiti remover in its office at Shipyards Park from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Snacks and beverages will also be available at the park. Anyone dropping off collected garbage after their cleanup can enter a draw to win one of three $200 local gift cards that can be used at a variety of shops around town.

The city is also reminding everyone to carry bear spray when entering forested areas and wear bright clothing when cleaning along roads.

Illegal dumping can be reported to bylaw services by calling 667-2111, the city noted.

