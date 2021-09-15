Exposure notice issued for Watson Lake daycare

Chief Medical Officer of Health Catherine Elliott speaks to media during a press conference in Whitehorse on September 7. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

A COVID-19 public exposure notice for the Watson Lake Day Care has been flagged for Sept. 8 and 9.

The Yukon’s acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott issued the notice on Sept. 15.

The exposure notice notes that children and staff who were working with or in the infant, toddler and preschool group at the daycare on those days are considered at risk.

“Children and staff who attended any of these groups on the two dates are recommended to self-isolate until September 19 and then self-monitor through to September 23,” reads the Sept. 15 notice. “Children and staff solely in the after-school age group are not affected.”

The notice comes as the territory is reporting six new COVID-19 cases between Sept. 13 and Sept. 15.

Of the six new cases, three are in Whitehorse and three are in rural communities.

The new cases brings the territory’s active total to 23.

Anyone experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse should call the COVID-19 testing and assessment centre at 867-393-3083 or book online to arrange for testing.

People in communities should contact their rural community health centre.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus