Evacution alerts rescinded for Lake Laberge, Tagish Marsh Lake and Lewes River Road

Flood advisories remain in effect for many areas but water levels are dropping

Evacuation alerts have been rescinded for areas in the Southern Lakes and Lake Laberge but flood warnings remain in effect. (Yukon News file)

Evacuation alerts have been rescinded for Lake Laberge, Tagish, Marsh Lake and the Lewes River Road. An evacuation order remains in effect for one property on Shallow Bay Road at Lake Laberge.

A public flood update was issued by the Emergency Measures Organization on Aug. 4.

The flood warning for Southern Lakes and Lake Laberge is still being maintained and was issued on Aug. 4.

Other advisories still in effect are a high streamflow advisory for the Yukon River at Whitehorse.

Boil water advisories are also maintained for residents with private wells in Southern Lakes, Lake Laberge, Kusawa Lake and the Takhini River areas, as well as residents of Army Beach, South M’Clintock and Carmacks.

Water levels in the Southern Lakes continue to decrease. Bennett Lake is now 7.5 centimetres below peak 2007 level. Marsh Lake is four centimetres above 2007 level and Tagish Lake is about six centimetres below peak 2007 levels.

Lake Laberge also continues to drop and is approximately 11 cm above peak 2007 level.

Rain is in the forecast for the Southern Lakes over the coming days which has the potential to raise water levels, however, basin-wide totals suggest water levels may not return to the previous high-water mark in July.

In Whitehorse, the city has activated its Emergency Operations Centre at 305 Range Road. City officials continue to monitor the Yukon River. Water levels continue to decrease and the potential for flooding is diminishing. City crews remain on standby.

The public is asked to keep their distance from the edge of the Yukon River.

The Canadian Armed Forces are being redeployed out of Yukon to support other emergency responses across the country. The IMT from Canadian Task Force 2 (Alberta) will remain in the territory until Aug. 12.

Volunteer sandbaggers are still needed at sandbagging stations in Southern Lakes and Lake Laberge. The stations are accessible 24 hours.

