Emergency alert system will be tested Nov. 17

A test of the emergency alert system will be carried out Nov. 17. (Submitted)

Yukoners can expect an emergency alert test on their cellphones, TVs and radios on Nov. 17.

In a Nov. 16 statement, the Yukon government said it would be issuing test of the AlertReady emergency alerting system at approximately 1:55 p.m. on Nov. 17.

The test will be issued via radio, television and compatible wireless devices.

“These types of alerts are designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving information, including but not limited to flooding, wildfires and amber alerts,” the government stated.

The test is being administered in every province and territory across the country. Testing of the system across the country is done to ensure the system works when it needs to as well as providing an opportunity to improve the performance and reliability of the system.

Yukoners can find out if their wireless device is compatible and get more information online.

