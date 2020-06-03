Driver charged in 2019 Whitehorse pedestrian death

A driver has been charged in relation to the 2019 death of Merle Gorgichuk, a pedestrian who was fatally hit by a truck while crossing a street in downtown Whitehorse. (RCMP photo)

A driver has been charged in relation to the 2019 death of Merle Gorgichuk, a pedestrian who was fatally hit by a truck while crossing a street in downtown Whitehorse.

Gorichuk, 48, was crossing at the marked but uncontrolled crosswalk at Second Avenue and Elliott Street around noon on Nov. 21, 2019, when the truck’s driver failed to stop and hit him.

Whitehorse EMS took him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Yukon RCMP announced in a press release June 2 that a 39-year-old female driver had been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk.

She was not named in the press release, but court records show the accused is Karen Kennedy.

Kennedy is scheduled to make her first appearance in court on July 14.

Yukon RCMP did not respond to a question before press time about why it took more than six months to lay a charge in the case.

car accident