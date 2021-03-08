Mayo-Tatchun MLA Don Hutton sits on the opposition side of the legislative assembly on March 8 after announcing his resignation from the Liberal party earlier that day. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)

Don Hutton resigns from Liberal caucus; endorses NDP leadership

Hutton said his concerns about alcohol abuse and addictions have gone unaddressed

Mayo-Tatchun MLA Don Hutton announced on March 8 that he is resigning from the Liberal caucus and will sit as an independent for the remainder of his term.

Hutton said he was pushed to make the decision after his pleas to deal with alcohol abuse and addiction were ignored by the party leadership.

“I’m sorry to say that the concerns I’ve raised have been repeatedly ignored, dismissed or have gone unanswered. This Liberal government that I was elected to be part of has been a deep disappointment to me with their inaction on issues that our communities struggle with, in particular, alcohol abuse and addictions,” Hutton wrote in a letter to his constituents.

He continued to say that he was “saddened” and has “lost confidence” in the Yukon Liberals and Premier Sandy Silver. Hutton will also resign from his role as Deputy Speaker.

Hutton was elected in the 2016 territorial election, after a career in forestry and wildland fire.

In his letter, Hutton said he will continue to serve his constituents and is endorsing the NDP in the next election.

“When the time comes for you to consider who you might vote for, I encourage a vote for Kate White’s NDP. Kate is an honest, genuine representative who cares about people ahead of everything else. This is why I hope to see her elected as the Yukon’s next Premier,” he said.

Hutton had previously announced he will not run again in the upcoming territorial election. Instead, he said he plans to work in the riding to elect NDP candidate Patty Wallingham.

More to come.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

