Volunteers Gord Coffin, left, and Mike Massie stock the shelves at the Whitehorse Food Bank on Thursday. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News)

December was a busy month for the Whitehorse Food Bank

“People get pretty turkeyed out, but that’s ok”

December was the busiest month of the year for the Whitehorse Food Bank, but thanks to a number of fundraisers and donations, executive director Tristan Newsome said there are still turkeys on the shelves.

“People get pretty turkeyed out, but that’s ok,” said Newsome laughing. “There’s lots you can do with turkeys.”

He said most of the meat, including more than 150 turkeys and 300 hams, were purchased with a nearly $10,000 contribution from GoldCorp’s Coffee mine fundraiser.

There was also a $2,000 donation from the Food for Fines initiative through the City of Whitehorse, which splits that money between the Food Bank and Kaushee’s Place.

Donations also came from the Fireweed Lions Club, the CBC, and from the Superstore, the Independent, and Save-On-Foods, which did a food drive for all of December.

“It was exhausting,” he said of the massive effort this year, which was why he was happy to have some volunteer hours donated as well.

Newsome said the local Cadets dropped by to volunteer as well, which was helpful at the beginning of the season, when there was so much food, it needed to be stacked.

Most of the food bank volunteers are older, he said, so they can’t be up on ladders stacking cans. It was great to have younger kids in helping with that. It helped keep things running smoothly during a very busy time.

“There were definitely a lot of people having to access the bank more than once,” he said. “There were special circumstances for a lot of folks going through hard times.”

Newsome said the food bank was closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, but is now open regular hours. It will maintain those hours now, with the exception of New Year’s Day.

The food bank is open for donations and information Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed from 12 to 1 p.m.), and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from 1 to 2 p.m.). Food pickup is available Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 3 pm. to 4:45 p.m.

Contact Amy Kenny at amy.kenny@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Body found at scene of Boxing Day house fire near Haines Junction
Next story
The top 10 news stories of 2018 according to online views

Just Posted

Body found at scene of Boxing Day house fire near Haines Junction

Authorities were called to the scene around 1:45 a.m. Dec. 26. Human remains were found the next day

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser brings home IBU Cup win

“Ending the year with a win was a great Christmas present”

The top 10 news stories of 2018 according to online views

These are the most read stories of 2018 according to our web statistics

December was a busy month for the Whitehorse Food Bank

“People get pretty turkeyed out, but that’s ok”

Dawson City miners sue over need to notify YG before doing Class 1 placer work

Michel Vincent and Michael Heydorf have filed a lawsuit against EMR Minister Ranj Pillai

Commentary: Community cartoonists are in decline

The work of a local cartoonist holds the feet of leaders to the fire

Yukonomist: Will you be working forever?

Almost 40 per cent of Yukon seniors work full or part-time, that is double the national average

Yukon, federal governments announce nearly $1 million to fight opioid crisis

A bi-lateral agreement was signed on Dec. 17 between the governments

Driving with Jens: Christmas time is tempting for thieves

Try to keep your vehicle tidy and conceal any and all valuables

Yukonomist: Mainstreaming Yukon products onto the shelves of your grocery store

Kudos to local retailers for offering outlets for local products

Whitehorse Glacier Bears rack up strong finishes at Victoria swim meet

The club’s lone win came from Kassua Dreyer in the 200 metre breaststroke

Yukon skiers compete at World Cup and NorAm events

While Nishikawa raced in Norway, Beatty was joined by Thomson and Jirousek in Sovereign Lake.

Former premier Tony Penikett talks northern character

Penikett was in town to promote his latest book

Most Read