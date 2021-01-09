Dawson City ice bridge opens

The Dawson ice bridge has opened.

In a Jan. 6 social media post, the territory’s Department of Highways and Public Works announced that the construction of the bridge was complete.

“The heavy traffic lane is now open and loads up to 40,000 kilograms can safely cross the river,” reads the post.

A speed limit of 15 km/h is in effect while crossing the bridge and drivers are required to maintain spacing of 200 m between vehicles.

For those following the Yukon government’s campaign for social distancing that would be about 100 caribou based on the approximately two metre length of a caribou outlined in the campaign posters.

