Dawson City conservation officers seek information about abandoned moose meat

The Yukon Conservation Officer Service is seeking information about nearly 250 pounds of moose meat that was left abandoned alongside a creek.

On Nov. 16, the conservation officers issued a notice seeking information on the 245-pound pile of boned-out moose meat that was found in game bags at Too Much Gold Creek. The creek, near the junction of the Klondike Highway and the Dempster Highway, is approximately 45 kilometres from Dawson City.

Conservation officers believe the moose was harvested in August or September and was transported from where it was killed to where the meat was abandoned.

The notice states that it is against the law to waste any parts of a big game animal that are suitable for human consumption.

Those with information on the abandoned meat are asked to call the Dawson City conservation officers at 867-993-5492 or the TIPP line at 1-800-661-0525.

