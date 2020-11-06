A portion of a creek that flows near the Faro mine site has been realigned in an effort to prevent further contamination of the water. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

A portion of a creek that flows near the Faro mine site has been realigned in an effort to prevent further contamination of the water. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Creek realigned as part of Faro mine cleanup

A portion of a creek that flows near the Faro mine site has been realigned in an effort to prevent further contamination of the water.

The federal government announced the completion of the “North Fork of Rose Creek Realignment Project” in a press release Oct. 29, describing it as a “significant milestone” in the Faro cleanup.

“Realigning this section of the creek has been vital for ensuring that clean water and valuable fish habitat in Rose Creek do not come into contact with the contaminated water from mine wastes,” the press release explains.

“Contaminated water can now be captured for treatment on site while the clean water safely flows into a new channel that reconnects with Rose Creek. Fish overwintering ponds have also been built to compensate for fish habitat lost due to construction.”

The Faro mine was, at one point, the largest open-pit lead and zinc mine in the world, but became the responsibility of the federal government to clean up after it was abandoned in 1998.

According to the federal government’s website on the remediation project, it’s one of the “most complex abandoned mine clean-up projects in Canada,” with 70 million tonnes of tailings and 320 million tonnes of waste rock left behind on a mine site that covers an area equivalent to that of Victoria.

The mine has been in care and maintenance since 2009, with federal officials saying in 2017 that they expect the actual cleanup to begin in 2022 and cost likely upwards of half a million dollars.

“Remediating the Faro Mine Site is our top priority,” Ross River Dena Council Chief Jack Caesar said in the Oct. 29 press release. “The completion of the North Fork of Rose Creek realignment marks an important step towards protecting the water. The Ross River Dena Council is pleased with the progress being made at the Faro Mine Site. We want to see the remediation work continue and for this to remain a top priority for Canada and the Yukon.”

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

mining

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City continues snow removal after massive snowfall
Next story
Carcross/Tagish First Nation launches baby basket program

Just Posted

Carcross/Tagish First Nation has launched an initiative to provide any citizen welcoming a baby, no matter where they live, with a care package similar to the one pictured. (Submitted)
Carcross/Tagish First Nation launches baby basket program

Carcross/Tagish First Nation has launched an initiative to provide any citizen welcoming… Continue reading

A bobcat is used to help clear snow in downtown Whitehorse on Nov. 4. The City of Whitehorse is still digging out from the first major snowstorm of the season that saw about 45 centimetres fall on Nov. 2 and it’s a process that will likely take weeks. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
City continues snow removal after massive snowfall

Crews working 24/7

A Xplornet satellite hangs on the side of a small building in Haines Junction. Xplornet has reversed its decision to cut off rural Yukon customers from satellite internet access in December. (Angie Charlebois/Submitted)
Xplornet reverses decision to cancel remote internet service

“In our conversations, Xplornet has stressed this is not a long-term solution”

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Nov. 4, 2020

Two Yukon communities are still without access to banking offices after the territory transitioned the community banking contract from TD to CIBC last month. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Pelly Crossing and Carmacks left without community banking services due to staffing issues

Banking services back this week in Mayo

Yukon News file Three new COVID-19 related charges were laid under the Civil Emergency Measures Act last week.
New charges laid for individuals who visited restaurants, failed to self-isolate

All three people were charged $575

A portion of a creek that flows near the Faro mine site has been realigned in an effort to prevent further contamination of the water. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Creek realigned as part of Faro mine cleanup

A portion of a creek that flows near the Faro mine site… Continue reading

City of Whitehorse councillors are considering approving a two-year lease at 177 Olive May Way in Whitehorse, which will be used for incoming city employees. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
City may rent Whistle Bend townhouse

Would be used by incoming staff

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Nov. 6, 2020

A house sits on the property at 1308 Centennial St., next to a new development at 1306 in Porter Creek on Nov. 3. The owner of the property wants to build an eight-unit development, thus requiring the zoning change from its current residential single detached zone to residential multiple housing. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Another multi-residential development proposed for Centennial Street

Zoning change comes forward

A person walks up the Black Street Stairs in Whitehorse on Oct. 5. The stairs will remain closed until Nov. 30. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Black Street stairs closure continues

The stairs at the end of Black Street that climb the clay… Continue reading

Four people are facing a number of charges after police executed search warrants in Whitehorse’s Crestview neighbourhood on Oct. 30. (Black Press file)
Four arrested on fentanyl charges after Crestview police raid

Four people are facing a number of charges, including possession of fentanyl… Continue reading

The Tulsequah Chief Mine site located 100 kilometres south of Atlin, B.C. An Ontario court case has picked an end date for the receivership process for Chieftain Metals, the beleaguered former owner of the Tulsequah Chief Mine. (Courtesy Chieftain Metals)
Ontario court sets end date for Tulsequah Chief Mine receivership process

The decision could influence the speed of cleanup

Most Read