Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Yukon News file)

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Yukon News file)

COVID-19 outbreak surges to 50 active cases in the Yukon

Officials urge Yukoners to continue following guidelines, get vaccinated

The Yukon’s COVID-19 case count is continuing to rise.

During the June 16 COVID-19 update, Chief Medical Officer of Health Brendan Hanley said there are currently 50 active cases in the territory with 16 new cases and a probable case since June 15.

Of the active cases, 44 are in Whitehorse and six are in rural communities.

The numbers bring the territory’s total COVID-19 count to 136, plus one probable case.

The cases are related to an outbreak that began in Whitehorse related to graduation events and parties.

Contact tracing is continuing and it’s anticipated there will be more cases in coming weeks.

Hanley was joined at the update by Premier Sandy Silver and Council of Yukon First Nations Grand Chief Peter Johnston. All three urged Yukoners to get vaccinated and to continue following public health guidelines.

Silver began the press conference by acknowledging the outbreak that began in Whitehorse and resulted in a COVID-19 related death this week. It was the third COVID-related death in the territory. All three officials extended their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

“This is no doubt a serious situation,” Silver said, describing the death as “absolutely devastating.”

Silver emphasized the importance of following public health guidelines and regulations, urging Yukoners to get vaccinated.

“The actions that you take are not just to protect yourself,” he said, urging Yukoners to protect friends, family, neighbours and others.

The territory is increasing enforcement efforts, he said, noting Yukoners can make anonymous calls to 867-393-6210 if they observe infractions happening.

“We will be stepping up enforcement,” he said.

Johnston emphasized that First Nations governments are working with the CMOH.

He emphasized the importance of following public health orders and urged everyone — especially those between 12 and 17 — to get vaccinated.

“It is our responsibility to get our shot,” he said.

It was on June 15 that acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott declared the outbreak, highlighting a full 12 cases in one overnight period from June 14 to 15. Ten of those cases were in Whitehorse with two in rural communities and all cases linked to a previous Whitehorse case.

“It is now more important than ever to get vaccinated,” she said. “The science shows that our best shot at protection is full vaccination. We also protect ourselves and others by practicing the Safe 6 plus 1.”

The outbreak involves three groups: graduating Whitehorse high school students and close contacts; two classes at Elijah Smith Elementary School; and adults socializing at parties and in bars.

Positive cases range in age from 10 to 40 years old. All cases are most likely the Gamma (P.1) variant, though not all the recent cases have been confirmed as such.

“The events of the past 11 days are deeply concerning, we are seeing the effects of COVID-19 in a way we have not before seen in Yukon, and we are all touched by this in one way or another,” Elliott said.

As of June 14, 72 percent of eligible Yukon adults had received both vaccine doses.

– With files from Gabrielle Plonka

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus

Previous story
‘It is now more important than ever to get vaccinated’: Yukon jumps to 33 active COVID-19 cases
Next story
Discussion of overdose crisis in Yukon leaves participants hopeful for future

Just Posted

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker plead guilty to offences under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
Couple who broke isolation rules to get vaccines in Beaver Creek fined $2,300

Crown and defence agreed on no jail time for Rod and Ekaterina Baker

X
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for June 16, 2021.… Continue reading

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Yukon News file)
COVID-19 outbreak surges to 50 active cases in the Yukon

Officials urge Yukoners to continue following guidelines, get vaccinated

Team Yukon during the 2007 Canada Winter Games in Whitehorse. (Submitted/Sport Yukon)
Whitehorse will bid for 2027 Canada Winter Games

Bid would be submitted in July 2022

File Photo The overdose crisis, largely driven by synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and carfentanil was the topic of an online discussion hosted by Blood Ties Four Directions Centre and the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition on June 8 and 10.
Discussion of overdose crisis in Yukon leaves participants hopeful for future

The forum brought together people including some with personal drug use and addiction experience.

Two participants cross the finish line at the City of Whitehorse Kids Triathlon on June 12 with Mayor Dan Curtis on hand to present medals. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
2021 Kids’ Triathlon draws 76 young athletes

Youth ages five to 14 swim, run and bike their way to finish line

Lily Witten performs her Canadian Nationals beam routine on June 14. John Tonin/Yukon News
Three Yukon gymnasts break 20-year Nationals absence

Bianca Berko-Malvasio, Maude Molgat and Lily Witten competed at the Canadian Nationals – the first time in 20 years the Yukon’s been represented at the meet

For the second year running, the Yukon Quest will not have 1,000 mile race. Crystal Schick/Yukon News
The Yukon Quest will be two shorter distance events instead of a 1,000 mile race

After receiving musher feeback, the Yukon Quest Joint Board of Directors to hold two shorter distances races instead of going forward with the 1,000 mile distance

Western and Northern premiers met this week to discuss joint issues. (Joe Savikataaq/Twitter)
Premiers meet at Northern Premiers’ Forum and Western Premiers’ Conference

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq virtually hosted both meetings this year

The sun sets over Iqaluit on Oct. 26, 2020. Nunavut’s chief public health officer says two COVID-19 cases at Iqaluit’s middle school came from household transmission and the risk to other students is low. (Emma Tranter/Canadian Press)
Iqaluit school’s contacts and classmates cleared after two COVID-19 cases

With an outbreak ongoing in Iqaluit, the Aqsarniit middle school has split students into two groups

An extended range impact weapon is a “less lethal” option that fires sponge or silicon-tipped rounds, according to RCMP. (File photo)
Whitehorse RCMP under investigation for use of “less lethal” projectile weapon during arrest

Police used the weapon to subdue a hatchet-wielding woman on June 4

Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press Citizenship Minister Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Nov. 12, 2020. The federal government is announcing that Indigenous people can now apply to reclaim their names on passports and other government documents.
Indigenous people can now reclaim traditional names on their passports and other ID

The move comes in response to a call to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015

Teslin Lake is one of two bodies of water the Yukon Government has place on flood watch. (Google Maps Image)
Flood watch issued for Teslin Lake, Yukon River at Carmacks

The bodies of water may soon burst their banks due to melting snow and rainfall

Most Read