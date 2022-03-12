Cooking up plans for another food truck season in Whitehorse

Whitehorse’s menu options may once again be expanded through the spring and summer as the city gets ready for food truck season.
At Whitehorse city council’s March 7 meeting, council considered a recommendation to allow food trucks that will be stationed at the city parking lot at Third Avenue and Steele Street, to remain overnight.
Under the city’s parkade bylaw, vehicles cannot stay in a city parking lot between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
That means vendors stationed inside the two spots reserved for food trucks in the parkade at Third Avenue and Steele Street must vacate the premises each night and bring their truck back in the morning.
Vendors interested in the seven public spaces available for food trucks over the summer, such as the two in the parking lot, are entered into a lottery for exclusive use of the locations over the summer season.
“Vendors at the 3rd Avenue and Steele Street parkade location operate at a disadvantage compared to those outside of city parkades by not having access to overnight parking,” Pat Ross, the city’s manager of land and building services, stated in a report to council. “Overnight parking at the other locations are not in parkades and therefore not prohibited from overnight parking.
Council will vote March 14 whether to move forward with the change to the bylaw.
In the meantime, applications for the seven vendor sites available this year through the city’s program are being accepted until April 22 at 3 p.m.
