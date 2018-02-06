Crews working on the demolition of the old F.H. Collins High School last year discovered more contamination than expected. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Construction of Whitehorse French high school won’t start until 2019: documents

Plans were delayed when contaminated soil was found under the old F.H. Collins site last year

Construction on the new francophone high school in Riverdale won’t start until May 2019 with an expected completion date of November 2020.

That’s according to new details released as part of the Yukon socio-economic assessment process.

The territory’s assessment board began its public consultation period on the project on Jan. 29. Public comments are being accepted until Feb. 12

The school was originally supposed to be completed by the end of 2019. It is being built on the site of the old F.H. Collins High School

Building in Riverdale is what the francophone community has been asking for and it also means the government can take advantage of some of the infrastructure that is already in place, according to the documents filed with the assessment board.

Plans for the French high school were delayed when contaminated soil was found under the old school last year. The mess was caused by a leaking heating system. No one knows how long the old system had been leaking before it was removed.

The excavation of 3,800 cubic metres of contaminated soil was completed last September. The cleanup cost the government $1.8 million.

According to the documents filed with the assessment board Jan. 2, there is still some hydrocarbon contamination in the groundwater. “The physical extend of this contamination is not yet known,” the document said. More monitoring wells are slated to be installed “in the new year,” it says.

Once Environment Yukon knows the extent of the contamination, it will decide what to do next. The contamination could be treated or left to break down.

The plan is to install a hydrocarbon-resistant membrane under the foundation of the new school to protect students and teachers, the document says.

No one from either the departments of education, environment, or highways and public works was able to provide the News with updated information on the public project in time for today’s deadline.

The territory originally earmarked $20 million for the project. The federal government also contributed $7.5 million from its minority language education program.

The school is being built after the French school board sued the territorial government for failing to meet its charter obligations to francophones.

With files from Jackie Hong

Contact Ashley Joannou at ashleyj@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Preliminary hearing to start for man charged in 2016 Watson Lake murder

Just Posted

Yukon Arctic Ultra nears end after frigid delay

‘That moment I cannot get my crew out there to pick somebody up is the moment I have to stop the race’

Preliminary hearing to start for man charged in 2016 Watson Lake murder

Olson Wolftail, 87, was found dead in his home in December 2016

Yukon Quest mushers head southeast from Circle City

Two mushers scratch from main race, five drop out of 300

Snowy setup for Yukon Quest start

‘Here we are throwing it back to the old school ways of running the race along Lake Laberge’

Two Yukon teams receive Arctic Inspiration Prize awards

A peacemaking circle training project and a forest school program were the two Yukon winners

Construction of Whitehorse French high school won’t start until 2019: documents

Plans were delayed when contaminated soil was found under the old F.H. Collins site last year

Alaska Heat the hottest team at Yukon Bantam Cup

‘When a tournament goes well, it’s because the volunteers were super, super engaged’

Whitehorse bus lane pilot project a success: city

Even riders in Porter Creek noticed improvements, transit manager says

WestJet chooses Calgary over Vancouver for summer flights to Whitehorse

‘We serve 52 cities from Calgary as opposed to 31 from Vancouver’

Team Yukon skiers bring back podium finishes, confidence from NorAm Westerns

‘It’s always good to be successful on courses you know will be used next year’

Whitehorse’s Northern Lights Judo Tournament participation grows

‘With different ages, weights and ranks, you end up having kids everywhere’

The rising sun in the land of the midnight sun

Japanese brothers in Dawson ran thriving businesses despite racism

Groundhog Day meets recycling economics

Also, ‘keynote listener’ is the dumbest new piece of government jargon

Most Read