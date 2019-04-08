Members of the Whitehorse Fire Department investigate the cause of a fire in the computer lab of F.H. Collins Secondary School on April 5. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Classes to resume Tuesday after fire at F.H. Collins

The cause of the fire is still being investigated

Staff and students at F.H Collins Secondary School will return to class Tuesday after an air quality test Monday confirmed it is safe to do so, according to the Yukon Department of Education.

“Air quality data was collected by Air Care Yukon and the report was generated by Antiquity Environmental Consulting in Vancouver,” spokesperson Kyle Nightingale wrote in a news release.

The testing was necessary following a fire in the school’s computer lab Friday afternoon, which forced the building’s evacuation. The school was closed for the remainder of the day Friday and all of Monday.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Whitehorse Fire Department.

According to Nightingale, the computer room will remain closed until further notice and any classes requiring the computers will be done using “other available devices.”

Contact Crystal Schick at crystal.schick@yukon-news.com

