City of Whitehorse looking for truck stolen from Marwell lot overnight

Whitehorse RCMP responded to an alarm call around 3:30 a.m. on May 13

The City of Whitehorse is searching for one of its service trucks that was stolen from a lot in the Marwell area overnight.

According to a city press release, the truck is believed to have been stolen at around 3 a.m. on May 13.

Yukon RCMP spokesperson Coralee Reid confirmed that officers responded to an alarm call in Marwell at about 3:30 a.m., and that the truck was gone when they arrived on scene.

The vehicle is described as a white 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 4×4 crew cab with a short box and branded with the city logo. Its license plate is DAH 16 and the vehicle, which likely has damage to the front or rear, is also branded with the city logo and unit number 4671.

Anyone with information is asked to call Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

