City news, briefly

A look at the elections procedure bylaw and what’s coming up for the City of Whitehorse.

Board of revision out for upcoming vote

Whitehorse city council has confirmed there will be no board of revision in place for the Oct. 21 municipal vote.

Council passed third reading of the city’s election procedures bylaw at its Aug. 7 meeting.

The changes formally remove the requirement for a board of revision in the upcoming election as the city moves to use Elections Yukon’s permanent registry for voters rather than drafting its own list of voters for the 2021 vote.

The board of revision has been responsible for cross-checking applications for voters to be added or removed from the list of electors in the city.

As Norma Felker, the returning officer for Whitehorse, explained in an earlier report to council, voter information on the territory’s permanent registry was updated for the April 12 territorial election. The information that will be provided to the city will be specific to the elector criteria for the municipal election (such as voters being a resident of the city for a year).

Eligible electors not on the list will be able to register for the vote online or in-person.

A system will be set up on the city’s website, and available at a kiosk inside the Canada Games Centre, in early September, so potential voters can check to see that they’re registered, update their information, and/or register to vote.

“Any eligible elector not included in the voter information used at the polls will still be eligible to register at the poll,” she said in her report to council. “A communications plan will promote voter awareness and encourage electors to check the list.”

City facilities closed Aug. 16

Many city facilities and services will be not be operating Aug. 16, which marks the Discovery Day holiday for the territory.

As the city noted in a statement, that means transit will not be operating and the Canada Games Centre will be shut, among others.

Waste collection services will remain in place with the waste management facility open and curbside collection will continue as scheduled for the neighbourhoods of Logan, Copper Ridge and Whistle Bend.

No council meetings until Sept. 7

Whitehorse city council will not be meeting until September.

The city is taking the annual summer break from council meetings, with the next scheduled meeting set for Sept. 7.

That will be the first of the remaining six council meetings left for this term with municipal voters going to the polls Oct. 21.

After a new council is sworn into office, its first meeting will be held in November.

Active living guide now available

Time to start planning those fall extra curriculars.

The city has released its most recent Active Living Guide, outlining recreational programs that will start up this fall.

Programs range from swimming lessons for all ages to preschool programs; mini sports leagues; arts programs and more for a variety of ages between September and December.

Registration for swimming programs will open Aug. 24 at 4:30 p.m. with registration for all other programs opening Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m.

Prospective participants can register online or at the Canada Games Centre.

A number of other organizations have already begun or have set August dates to begin registration for their fall programs.

(Stephanie Waddell)

