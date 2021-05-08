City news, briefly

A look at issues discussed by Whitehorse city council at its May 3 meeting and the upcoming 20-minute makeover.

Subdivision comes forward

As the Kwanlin Dün First Nation continues work on the development of a new business park in Marwell, the City of Whitehorse is being asked to approve the subdivision for the second phase of the project.

The proposed subdivision was brought forward to Whitehorse city council at its May 3 meeting.

Hammerstone Business Park is being built on the First Nation’s settlement land on Tlingit Street with Phase 1 having entailed the development of five lots.

With the second phase set to be larger and include 11 lots, council approval is required for it to go ahead, Pat Ross, the city’s manager of land and building services, explained in a report to council.

The entire project will include a total of three phases with 31 lots to be in place, including a large green space behind the development.

It’s noted in the report the project would see commercial and industrial land stock added in the city, which is in high demand right now.

Council will vote on the subdivision May 10.

(Stephanie Waddell)

New joint use agreement proposed

The City of Whitehorse and Yukon government could soon be signing off on an updated joint use agreement.

The agreement provides a mechanism for local groups to rent public facilities such as school spaces and for schools to rent city facility space such as ice time at the Canada Games Centre.

The proposed renewed agreement between the two governments was brought forward to Whitehorse city council at its May 3 meeting.

“Public facility space is highly valued for community use, and under this agreement, it is allocated fairly, equitably and based on demonstrated needs and benefits to the community, with youth-oriented activities as the highest priority,” the city’s Customer Service Supervisor Teresa Acheson stated in her report to council on the agreement renewal.

If adopted, the agreement would be in place from Sept. 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 2024.

Council will vote May 10 on whether to move forward with the bylaw for the agreement.

(Stephanie Waddell)

Electrifying bylaw

Whitehorse city council is being asked to consider a local improvement charge to a Wolf Creek property owner for electricity.

As Brittany Dixon, the city’s manager of financial services, explained in a report to Whitehorse city council at its May 3 meeting, the owners of 14 Langholz Road want to add their garage and a suite onto the electrical grid.

The city has been assisting with the cost of tying urban properties into the grid since 1989 through its Urban Electrification program, which essentially finances the work and then charges the cost back to the property owner through a local improvement charge.

To be approved, applicants must have title to the property, current taxes must be paid in full and the cost of the work cannot exceed 75 per cent of the assessed property value.

With the property owners having met all the requirements, a bylaw is now required to authorize the local improvements charge, Dixon stated.

Council will vote on whether to move ahead with the bylaw May 10.

(Stephanie Waddell)

20-minute makeover

The City of Whitehorse is getting set for its annual 20-minute makeover.

The event aims to encourage residents and businesses to clean up around the city by challenging them to see how much garbage they can pick in 20 minutes on the morning of May 18.

This year, the city is asking residents to clean up with someone in their social bubble. There’s a prize up for grabs for participants.

Those who participate can take a photo of their clean-up work and post it to social media with #WhitehorseTeamUpToCleanUp. By tagging the City of Whitehorse and making their post public, they will be entered into a draw for a $100 gift card to a Whitehorse food truck vendor to be used by Sept. 1.

Garbage bags and gloves for the clean-up can be picked up at the Frank Slim Building in Shipyards Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through the week leading up to the cleanup.

After the clean up, garbage bags can be dropped off at Shipyards on May 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(Stephanie Waddell)

