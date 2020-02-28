City news, briefly

Some news from Whitehorse council on Feb. 24

Recreation grant task force has a new addition

Jacob Rohloff is the newest member of the City of Whitehorse’s Recreation Grant Task Force after Whitehorse city council voted in favour of his appointment at its Feb. 24 meeting.

Rohloff applied to fill the spot on the committee left vacant with George Green’s resignation in the fall of 2019.

“If approved, Jacob’s main goal of being a part of the taskforce would be to help recognize and improve the many opportunities for enhancing health and well-being for Whitehorse citizens,” Krista Mroz, the city’s manager of recreation and facility services, said at an earlier meeting when she brought forward the recommendation for the appointment.

She went onto highlight Rolf’s extensive volunteer experience in health and wellness through initiatives like exercise classes for seniors; leading a youth advocacy coalition; and research on smoking and vaping rates when he lived in Saskatchewan.

“Jacob understands the benefits of recreation and how it is an integral aspect to the well-being of communities. His skills in research, communication, and stakeholder engagement combined with his experience make him an excellent candidate,” it was highlighted in the report.

Rohloff’s term on the task force will expire Oct. 31, 2022.

Residents encouraged to take alternative transportation to CGC

The City of Whitehorse is encouraging residents going to the Canada Games Centre over the next month get there by car pool, transit or active transportation.

As officials highlighted in a statement, there are a number of special events happening in the coming weeks including the 2020 Northwestel Indoor Soccer Championships, Whitehorse Minor Hockey Year End Tournament and the Plouf! Free Public Swim.

That’s in addition to the upcoming Arctic Winter Games scheduled from March 15 to March 21.

The CGC will host many of the sports competitions happening there along with volunteer orientation ahead of the Games.

“Anyone wishing to enjoy our facilities is encouraged to carpool, use transit or overflow parking to assist traffic movement,” the city said in its statement. “Please respect the designated parking spaces, as parking control will be enforced.”

Whitehorse city council

Most Read