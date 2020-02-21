City news, briefly

Some of the decisions made at the Whitehorse council meeting on Feb 17

Yukon College wants an address change

Yukon College’s transition to becoming Yukon University could also mean changing the name of the road leading to the school.

A proposal to change the name of College Drive to University Drive beginning at the intersection of Range Road to the cul-de-sac area at the main entrance of the school was put forward to Whitehorse city council at its Feb. 17 meeting.

The College Drive name would remain in place for the private roadway off of the main parking lot where a seniors residence is, said Pat Ross, the city’s acting director of development services.

The residence is the only property in the area that uses Canada Post mail delivery and provided the College Drive name remains in place there residents won’t have to change their mailing address, he said.

Yukon College officials say they asked those who live at the seniors residence, the Yukon government departments of justice, highways and publics works, Yukon Housing Corporation, Yukon Archives, the Yukon Arts Centre, and Hawkeye Ku Daycare, for their thoughts on the change.

“The only concern expressed through the (Yukon College) committee’s consultation was through the Seniors Residence Association, representing the existing senior’s residence located within the college grounds (at 600 College Drive), which requested the ability to retain their existing College Drive mailing address,” Ross said.

Both the Ta’an Kwäch’än Council and the Kwanlin Dün First Nation were also consulted and support the change, but also requested the ring road that goes around the campus be given a Southern Tutchone name. That name will be determined at a later date.

Council members will vote on whether to move forward with the bylaw for the name change to College Drive Feb. 24.

If the name change is eventually approved, a new sign would be installed at the Range Road intersection.

2019 by the numbers

The numbers are in.

At Whitehorse city council’s Feb. 17 meeting, a council summary report for 2019 was presented.

The report details attendance by members at their weekly meetings, travel spending, as well as council votes throughout the year.

On attendance, the figures show Coun. Jan Stick had the highest number of absences, missing eight of the 45 weekly meetings. Coun. Samson Hartland was next, missing five with Coun. Jocelyn Curteanu missing three and Coun. Laura Cabott missing two. Mayor Dan Curtis as well as councillors Dan Boyd and Steve Roddick were not listed as missing any.

A number of council members have attended meetings by conference calls over the year and are marked as being present when they do.

As far as travel spending goes, Coun. Laura Cabott had the highest amount spent in 2019 with a total of $6,001.55 for two conferences: the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Quebec City at a cost of $5,402.24 and the Association of Yukon Communities conference in Haines Junction at a cost of $599.31.

At the other end of the scale, Coun. Samson Hartland was the only member without any travel expenses.

In between was Coun. Dan Boyd at $4,554; Coun. Jocelyn Curteanu at $3,881.13; Coun. Steve Roddick at $3,695.74; Mayor Dan Curtis at $1,817.60; and Coun. Jan Stick at $400.

Recreation grant task force could have a new addition

Jacob Rohloff could be named as the next member of the City of Whitehorse’s Recreation Grant Task Force should city council approve his appointment.

The recommendation for Rohloff to fill the spot on the committee left vacant with George Green’s resignation in the fall of 2019 came forward at council’s Feb. 17 meeting.

“If approved, Jacob’s main goal of being a part of the task force would be to help recognize and improve the many opportunities for enhancing health and well-being for Whitehorse citizens,” Krista Mors, the city’s manager of recreation and facility services, said in a report to council, going on to highlight Rolf’s extensive volunteer experience in health and wellness through initiatives like exercise classes for seniors; leading a youth advocacy coalition; and research on smoking and vaping rates when he lived in Saskatchewan.

“Jacob understands the benefits of recreation and how it is an integral aspect to the well-being of communities. His skills in research, communication, and stakeholder engagement combined with his experience make him an excellent candidate.”

Council will vote on the appointment Feb. 24.

Whitehorse city council