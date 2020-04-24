City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week.

Compost sales suspended

The City of Whitehorse has suspended compost sales at the city landfill in light of COVID-19.

The latest measure at the landfill to address COVID-19 was announced April 20. In the same announcement, the city also said it will not be collecting extra additional compost bags with yard waste left at the curb as it typically does for its curbside collection program.

“Only the contents of the black and green carts will be collected,” officials said in a statement. “These measures have been implemented to protect our staff as they handle household waste and organics.”

The city is continuing to look at ways to resume services safely, it was noted.

Council contemplates spring rec grants

More than $131,000 could be allocated to spring recreation grants.

The proposed funding came forward at Whitehorse city council’s April 20 meeting. The funding would be divided into three categories — $67, 208 for specific programs, $30,600 for recreation facilities and $33,925 for arts and cultural facilities. A number of recreational programs have been cancelled, postponed or altered to online operations in recent weeks in light of COVID-19.

That had Coun. Laura Cabott questioning what happens to the funding if a recipient has to cancel their program. Program leadhand Keri Rutherford confirmed any unspent funds have to be returned to the city and officials have been reaching out to organizations to determine how COVID-19 may impact groups. A letter will also be sent out to groups asking they contact the city if there are changes to their programs due to COVID-19.

Council will vote on the grants at its April 27 meeting.

Road surfacing contract considered

The city could award a nearly $420,000 contract to Skookum Asphalt for the annual BST road surfacing work this year.

The contract award was brought forward at Whitehorse city council’s April 20 meeting with city engineering manager Taylor Eshpeter stating Skookum was the only company to bid on the work. Along with proposing the contract be awarded to Skookum, Eshpeter also put forward another recommendation that council add another $35,000 to the budget for the work from the city’s portion of gas tax funding. That will bring the full project budget up to $430,000 with the extra funds covering engineering, material testing and construction inspections.

Roads up for BST resurfacing work this year include Laberge Road, War Eagle Way, Fish Lake Road, Sumanik Drive, Harvey Place, Arkell Place, Keele Place, Haldane Place and Tombstone Place.

Council will vote on the contract April 27.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council