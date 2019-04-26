Charges withdrawn as Magic Cool Bus founder enters peace bond

Magic Cool Bus founder Daniel MacKenzie speaks to city councillors during a regular committee meeting in Whitehorse on Dec. 3, 2018. Criminal charges against MacKenzie have been dropped after he agreed to enter into a peace bond in a Yukon court on April 25. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Criminal charges against Magic Cool Bus founder Daniel MacKenzie have been dropped after he agreed to enter into a peace bond.

Crown attorney Paul Battin announced the agreement before territorial court judge Michael Cozens in a Whitehorse courtroom the morning of April 25, on what was scheduled to be the first day of MacKenzie’s trial on one count of criminal harassment and two counts of uttering death threats.

MacKenzie had been arrested in late December 2018 after allegedly stalking a woman, threatening to kill another, and uttering death threats against Yukon government employees.

The women’s names are protected by a publication ban.

MacKenzie must comply with three conditions under the peace bond, which will be in effect for the next eight months — to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not attend the residence of one of the women unless invited, and to not enter the residence of the same woman unless invited.

There is also a $500 cash surety on the bond.

Asked by Cozens about the other people involved in the alleged incidents, Battin said the Crown believes there’s currently “no risk” posed to anyone else.

MacKenzie, represented by lawyer Lynn MacDiarmid, said little during the brief proceeding, speaking only to confirm that he agreed to enter the peace bond and understood the conditions.

The Crown withdrew all charges against MacKenzie.

MacKenzie rose to prominence last year as he tried to garner support, including from Whitehorse city council, for his Magic Cool Bus project, an initiative that would see him providing free or by-donation rides home to Whitehorse residents after-hours in a repurposed school bus. The service was intended, in particular, for intoxicated people leaving bars but ran into several administrative barriers.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Charges withdrawn as Magic Cool Bus founder enters peace bond

