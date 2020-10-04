Changes coming to annual food drive

Hannah Specht fills up with bags at the drop off zone in front of the Whitehorse Food Bank during the Schools of Whitehorse Food Drive on Oct. 10, 2019. The annual fall food drive for the Whitehorse Food Bank is set to go ahead this year, but students are not able to participate the way they normally would in picking up donations. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)

The annual fall food drive for the Whitehorse Food Bank is set to go ahead this year, but as with many events in 2020 it will look different due to COVID-19.

In an Oct. 1 statement, Food Bank Society of Whitehorse executive director Dave Blottner said Whitehorse students are not able to participate the way they normally would in picking up donations door-to-door for the annual food drive.

Instead, local schools are offering five designated drop-off locations for donations on Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off at F.H. Collins Secondary School, Porter Creek Secondary School, Vanier Catholic Secondary School, the Wood Street Centre or at the Whitehorse Food Bank.

On the list of canned items needed currently by the food bank are: meat, fish, milk, soup, beans, pasta sauce, vegetables and fruit. Among the dried goods needed are prepared meals, pasta, rice, cereal, oatmeal, sugar, dry soup mix, coffee, tea and crackers, as well as peanut butter and jam.

Food bank officials ask that no expired goods be donated.

Along with the annual food drive, the food bank also accepts donations Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with cash, cheque or online donations also accepted by the organization.

