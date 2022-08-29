CGC will close early on Aug. 30

Staff training at the Canada Games Centre will mean an early closure for the recreation complex on Aug. 30.

The City of Whitehorse said in a statement the Games Centre will close at 3 p.m. rather than its usual 10 p.m. closure to provide staff training in emergency procedures and customer service. The early closure will enable staff to train together as a team.

“Allowing for training opportunities ensures staff can safely and effectively deliver the valuable recreation services, and programs that our community expects,” the city noted.

Regular summer hours — 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. — will resume Aug. 31.

In its statement, the city issued a reminder that the Whitehorse Lions Aquatic Centre at the CGC is closed for maintenance and will reopen Sept. 6.

The CGC’s fall operating hours will also begin Sept. 6 with the centre to then be open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. through the week and 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekends. The CGC is typically closed on holidays.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com