Carmacks issued boil water advisory

Carmacks has been issued a boil water advisory due to rising water levels on the Yukon River.

Residents who use private wells in the region are advised to boil water for two minutes at a rolling boil before drinking, cleaning food, preparing food or baby formula, washing dishes, making ice or brushing teeth.

Residents should keep a 72-hour supply of water in case supply is impacted by flooding, according to Environmental Health Services.

Officials advise storing bottled water or filling clean plastic milk jugs with back-up supply.

The advisory was spurred by rising water levels on the Yukon River near Carmacks. High ground water may impact private wells.

For further information, Environmental Health Services can be contacted at 867-667-8391.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

flooding