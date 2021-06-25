A flood warning has been issued for the Yukon River at Carmacks. Crystal Schick/Yukon News

Carmacks issued boil water advisory

Advisory affects those using private wells

Carmacks has been issued a boil water advisory due to rising water levels on the Yukon River.

Residents who use private wells in the region are advised to boil water for two minutes at a rolling boil before drinking, cleaning food, preparing food or baby formula, washing dishes, making ice or brushing teeth.

Residents should keep a 72-hour supply of water in case supply is impacted by flooding, according to Environmental Health Services.

Officials advise storing bottled water or filling clean plastic milk jugs with back-up supply.

The advisory was spurred by rising water levels on the Yukon River near Carmacks. High ground water may impact private wells.

For further information, Environmental Health Services can be contacted at 867-667-8391.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

flooding

Previous story
Yukon judge reserves decision in Vuntut Gwitchin election petition

Just Posted

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley announced 22 new COVID-19 cases for June 25 and new recommendations for gatherings. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Hanley advises new gathering restrictions as Yukon reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

Jacqueline Shorty, Lorraine Netro and and Jamie Henyu are seen in Whitehorse June 24. They will begin the Warriors Walk for Healing Nations on June 25, travelling to Kamloops in honour of all those who went through the residential school system. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Healing walk will honour residential school victims

A flood warning has been issued for the Yukon River at Carmacks. Crystal Schick/Yukon News
Carmacks issued boil water advisory

Bear spray canisters purchased from February to June 2021 have been recalled by Health Canada. (Courtesy/Doug Jones)
Health Canada issues a recall on bear spray