A Carmacks sign on March 3, 2018.

Carmacks arena delayed

Contractor hasn’t returned to finish work

It will likely be at least 2021 before the Carmacks arena that was set to be finished in August is built.

In a June 16 statement, the Yukon government said it has issued a notice of default on the performance bond for the project to the contractor Scott Design Build, which has not returned to work on the project this summer as scheduled.

As Kara Johancsik, a spokesperson with the territory’s department of Community Services, explained in an email: “The contractor expressed unwillingness to work under our COVID-19 self-isolation requirements. They are based outside of the territory. We offered help paying for the costs of self-isolation, but our conversations with them indicate that they are not willing to continue work on the project.”

Going forward, Johancsik said the territory will work with the bonding company involved to look at ways to finish the project and resolve the matter.

“Any work on the arena must comply with COVID-19 measures, and this includes the need for workers to self-isolate for 14 days when arriving from out of territory,” it was highlighted in the statement.

It’s possible the territory could issue a tender to finish the project, but that is one of a number of options, Johancsik said.

“Before we explore options, the bonding company will assess our claim,” she said.

After that, the bonding company will provide options.

“Retendering the project could be one of those options, but it’s too soon to say whether we would choose to go with that option or what the timelines would be,” she said.

Any subcontractors or suppliers that had done work for the project and haven’t paid are encouraged to contact the territory’s procurement support centre at (867) 667-5385.

The arena site is still being monitored.

Yukon government

