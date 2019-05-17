Carcross/Tagish First Nation to hold by-election for new chief

Vote will be held on July 15 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Carcross/Tagish First Nation (C/TFN) has opened up nominations for its upcoming by-election for Khà Shâde Héni (chief).

In a press release May 16, C/TFN said that the writ has been issued and that any citizens who wish to run for the position have until May 31 to put their names forward.

The by-election will be held on July 15 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with polling locations in Carcross, Tagish and Whitehorse.

C/TFN has been without a chief since April 1, when general council opted to remove Andy Carvill, elected in 2016, from office following allegations of sexual harassment against a staff member of the First Nation. Carvill had originally been suspended from the role in late January after the allegations emerged, with Maria Benoit serving as deputy chief in the interim.

Internal documents obtained by the CBC alleged that Carvill had made “inappropriate comment” to the staff member, who informally complained about the harassment to a colleague, and that Carvill admitted to making the remark and had apologized.

The new Khà Shâde Héni will serve until 2020, which is when Carvill’s term was supposed to end. A new election will be called then.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

