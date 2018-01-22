Car crashes through Whitehorse school fence

A vehicle careens through Whitehorse Elementary School’s playground fence just before the lunch hour on Jan. 22. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Two people were taken to hospital Jan. 22 after a SUV crashed through a fence near Whitehorse Elementary.

First responders were called to the scene just before noon and found a vehicle that had crashed through the elementary school’s chain-link fence, coming to a stop on top of the wreckage.

RCMP officers at the scene said blood was found in the vehicle and that a man and a woman were both transported to hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

No children were injured and there were no eyewitnesses, police said. The incident is still under investigation.

Contact Crystal Schick at crystal.schick@yukon-news.com