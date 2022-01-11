Whitehorse residents can expect delays and should check their letter mail for package notifications. (Photo by Canada Post)

Canada Post short-staffed in Whitehorse, delivering parcel notices with lettermail

It could take some time and going through letter mail for Whitehorse residents to get packages from Canada Post.

In a Jan. 11 statement, the postal service highlighted Omicron’s impact on staffing across the country and noted contingency plans are being implemented where necessary, including in Whitehorse.

“To this end, and to get parcels in the hands of customers in a timely manner, our delivery agents in Whitehorse will temporarily be delivering pick-up notice cards with the regular lettermail,” said Phil Legault, Canada Post spokesperson.

“We ask customers to closely look at the postal outlet location where they’re to pick up their parcel and to bring a government issued photo-ID. In parallel to this process, we will still continue to do our best to deliver as many parcels to the door as possible.”

He went on to state Canada Post is continuing to prioritize health and safety. Along with its vaccine mandate for staff, COVID-19 protocols are in place at the workplace.

“This situation is fluid and customers may experience delays over the next few weeks. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding,” he said.

